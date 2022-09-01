Democratic Alliance MP Andrew Whitfield caught Police minister Bheki Cele out in a lie during a Q&A session in the National Assembly

Whitfield asked if the Presidential Protection Unit (PPU) was on duty on the Phala Phala farm the day of the theft, and Cele insinuated yes

This directly contradicts the written response Cele issued to Whitfield earlier this year in July

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has been accused of pulling the wool over the nation's eyes after the National Assembly Q&A session found that Cele's oral responses contradicted his written replies.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has been accused of lying about the security on President Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm. Image: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick & Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Cele was in the National Assembly on Wednesday, 31 August, to answer questions on Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala game farm theft.

Democratic Alliance MP Andrew Whitfield pointed out that the Presidential Handbook stipulates that Saps is responsible for the president's security, including protection at private residences.

Whitfield reminded Cele that when asked in July if the Saps was on duty at Phala Phala during the theft, Cele replied no.

Cele's tune seemed to change when he answered Whitfield in parliament, News24 reported.

Cele responded:

"One would assume that there were members of the police in that particular area as one knows that the matter was reported to the head of the PPU. That would be my answer,"

Cele vehemently denies being involved in the cover-up of the farm theft, but IOL reported that this directly contradicts testimony from Namibian authorities, who confirm that the Namibian police met with SA authorities in a place called no man's land to discuss the theft.

South African react to Bheki Cele's little white lie

South Africans weigh in on Bheki Cele contradicting himself about the security at Phala Phala.

Here are some comments:

@Remo7068 said:

"#voetsekcele the most useless minister in the world. Absolutely useless"

@Mamtshengu commented:

"Leave Cele out of this #PhalaPhalaFarmGate tsosti is Ramaphosa period.report"

@bakgethile_K added:

"Can we give the list of those who needs to go down with @CyrilRamaphosa"

Reserve Bank gives President Cyril Ramaphosa 1 week to disclose details about Phala Phala farm theft

The central bank of South Africa has given President Cyril Ramaphosa until 8 September to provide information about the foreign currency stolen from his Phala Phala farm in 2020.

The president failed to report the foreign exchange transaction, which resulted in them having U.S. dollars in his position to the South African Reserve Bank (SARB).

The law requires that the president disclose the transaction details to the central bank, but Ramaphosa has failed to adequately respond to SARB’s request for information, fin24 reports.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News