The Presidency has refuted claims that President Cyril Ramaphosa did not answer questions on the Phala Phala robbery scandal

Ramaphosa endured a highly dramatic National Assembly question and answer session where MPs badgered him with Phala Phala-related questions

Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gugubele, says that opposition MP used the Q&A session to try to embarrass the president

PRETORIA - The Phala Phala farm scandal saw President Cyril Ramaphosa subjected to a string of badgering questions from Members of Parliament.

Minister of the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, claims the opposition used the Q&A session to humiliate President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Though the opposition claims the President avoided the Phala Phala issue, the Presidency insists that Ramaphosa responded to all the questions directed at him.

According to The Citizen, the president sat in a National Assembly Q&A session in which Ramaphosa was expected to reply to questions on various subjects.

Opposition MPs were more interested in getting answers on the robbery on Ramaphosa's game farm in 2020.

Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gugubele, claims that MPs used the parlimanery Q&A session to embarrass President Ramaphosa, eNCA reported.

Gungubele has accused opposition MPs of being disingenuous and participating in parliamentary grandstanding.

Gungubele said:

"All I am saying is this is just an attempt to embarrass the President in an arbitrary manner, untested manner ignoring that there's a process which the President has subjected himself to."

The Presidency indicated that Ramaphosa is willing to cooperate and answer all questions related to the robbery on his Phala Phala game farm, but only through due process.

South Africans weigh in on the Parliamentary question and answer session

South Africans don't buy Gungubele's assertions that the opposition was trying to embarrass the President.

Here are some comments:

@trick1951 commented:

"We know it’s impossible to embarrass anyone in the ANC. A cultureless uncivilised organisation without morals is immune to embarrassment."

@Mthobysy asked:

"Are the answers embarrassing for the president?"

@MbuyiswaShabang said:

"The President has embarrassed us as citizens on an international platform and continues to do so."

