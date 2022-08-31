Cyril Ramaphosa continues to refuse to answer questions on the theft that took place at his Phala Phala farm

The president says that he is ready to respond to questions about the stolen dollars on his farm, but only to the relevant authorities

South Africans are not pleased with Ramaphosa's silence because he branded himself as a president who was going to get rid of corruption

President Cyril Ramaphosa refuses to answer questions about the theft at Phala Phala farm. Image: Janine Schmitz

Source: Getty Images

President Ramaphosa was in Parliament on Tuesday to give a briefing on important national issues but refused to answer questions about the $4 million dollars stolen from his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

According to SABC News when Vuyo Zungula asked Ramaphosa whether he would address the theft issue at the National Assembly, the president replied that he would take the country into his confidence when the time was right.

Speaking to eNCA, Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuizen stated that the president is behaving like someone who has something to hide by refusing to answer questions about the theft at the Phala Phala farm.

Economic Freedom Fighters chief whip Floyd Shivambu urged Ramaphosa to answer questions on the Phala Phala saga instead of hiding behind the law, because the case is not "sub judice", meaning that the matter is not under trial or being considered by a judge or court.

South Africans had a lot to say about the president's decision to stay mum. Here are some Twitter reactions.

@sbonga7_zaca asked:

"Why is wmc Ramaphosa ducking questions in Parliament regarding hiding millions of US dollars under mattresses at Phala Phala Farmgate laundering scheme, etc, I agree with DP Floyd that soon gonna be arrested. Maphisa Nqakula won't be able to protect him on that day."

@D_Bhekza said:

"South Africa's @CyrilRamaphosa @PresidencyZA refused to answer questions regarding Phala Phala farm what what. He basically undermines parliament and showed them his middle fingerhe will account only to his handlers what a time a live in RSA under his leadership."

@tshepo_alpheus commented:

"Ramaphosa seems like he would rather be hanged than to disclose cuz someone prominent will be exposed and probably fears for his life now that there are investigations about the money stolen in his Phala Phala Farm. This is the similar situation to the sealing of his donors."

Forensic investigator says the FBI unlikely to investigate President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm theft

Previously, Briefly News reported that a forensic investigator does not believe that the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation will probe the allegations around President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Paul O’Sullivan said the FBI would most likely not interfere in another nation’s affairs. His comments come after Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen said he wrote to the organisation asking them to investigate the allegations surrounding the Phala Phala farm theft.

O’Sullivan believes that the political party overstepped their mark. During an interview with SABC News, he said if one believes a crime has been committed, there are ways of having those crimes investigated without calling in the likes of the FBI.

