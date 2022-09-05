Two off-duty Cape Town policemen narrowly escaped with their lives being shot at while unknown assailants

Cape town police have initiated a 72-hour activation plan and elicited the communities to find the suspected attackers

The attack is the latest in a string of shooting targeted toward off-duty police officers in recent weeks

CAPE TOWN - Two off-duty police constables were shot and wounded on their way home from work on Friday, 2 September.

Two off-duty Cape Town police officers were involved in a shooting in Khayelitsha. Image: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images & Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Cape Town police officer Frederick van Wyk said the duo suddenly came under fire while driving a marked SAPS car. The attackers fired into the vehicle at an intersection in Ikhwezi Park.

Cape Town police have ordered the 72-hour activation plan to apprehend the suspects involved in the shooting, EWN reports.

The pair were taken to a nearby medical facility and received treatment. Cape Town SAPS is eliciting the help of Khayalesha residents to identify and locate the suspects involved in the attack.

Gauteng police are on the chase for a gunman who fatally shot an off-duty officer

In a related story, Gauteng police are hunting a gunman who fatally shot an off-duty police officer at a barbershop in Bramley View on Friday, 26 August.

The officer was getting a haircut when the assailant attacked him, IOL reports.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that an unidentified man approached the warrant officer from behind had started hurling profanities at him before firing two shots at the officer.

Netshiunda said:

“The officer was declared dead on the scene. A search for the culprit is under way but no arrest has been made as yet.”

South Africans react to the spree of cop shootings

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the police shooting.

Here are some comments:

@SahnunMurabit asked:

"What did the off-duty officer do to them gunman?"

Siya Qamani Talas Tita said:

"The DA government is failing to stop crime in Capetown,they are useless and clueless!"

