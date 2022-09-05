Police are investigating the gang rape of five women that occurred in a funeral parlour in Malipsdrift, Limpopo

The women were accosted by five men who took them into a mortuary where they shot an employee and made off with cash

They then went into another funeral parlour where they raped the employees and the two women and assaulted the men

LIMPOPO - Five women were allegedly gang-raped by six armed men in a funeral parlour in Malipsdrift, Limpopo on Sunday, 6 September. Police are investigating the incident that also left a man shot and six others assaulted.

According to police, two women were on their way to visit a boyfriend working at the funeral parlour when the six assailants accosted them. They were taken to a mortuary, where they robbed and shot an employee.

Police Spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo told TimesLIVE that the men had forced their way into the funeral parlour, where three other women and six men were working. The gunmen severely assaulted the men with the butts of their firearms until they allegedly fell unconscious.

The criminals then gang-raped the women before robbing them of their cellphones and other belongings. Mojapelo said the gunmen then made off with an undisclosed amount of money from the safe.

The injured victims were discovered by another employee, who alerted the police. The victims were taken for medical care. Police are investigating five counts of rape, three counts of kidnapping, attempted murder and business robbery

According to The South African, Limpopo Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe said a team of experts had been tasked to track down the criminals. Hadebe urged community members to assist the police with information.

South Africans react to the horrific incident:

Alfonso Triegaardt said:

“SA has absolutely become a lawless country.”

Bryan Johnson wrote:

“So sad and embarrassing.”

Saidie Jaftha posted:

“This is a trend in our country, and just seems that it intensify day by day!”

Starchild Sun El Sosibo added:

“Crazy... this is just demonic.”

