Nomzamo Mbatha's sister, Wendy Mbatha, has opened up about her troubling ordeal of being scammed by her family members

The business owner revealed that her skin products were replicated by people she trusted the most

Mbatha then said she suffered a lot financially and had to close down to reflect on her business

Businesswoman Wendy Mbatha, who is known for the being Nomzamo Mbatha's older sister, has opened up about her troubling ordeal of being scammed by her family members.

Wendy scammed by people close to her

According to ZiMoja, the business owner revealed that her skin products were replicated by people she trusted the most.

The mogul in the making owns three businesses: Perfect Crown, NCC Skincare and Wendy Online Clothing.

She opened up to the news publication and said that her skin business was the one that suffered. Her own family members had allegedly scammed her.

"It was the highest level of betrayal for me," she told the blog.

Mbatha shuts down business

Wendy then said she suffered a lot financially and had to close down to reflect on her business.

"It was a grave loss for me and my business. I needed to sit with myself, close every door and speak to myself."

Mbatha then added that her client's skin got damaged as a result of her family members selling fake products.

She mentioned how she has not recovered from the loss she suffered. In addition to their shady dealings, they also got the same supplier as her to replicate the bogus products.

