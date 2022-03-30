Chris Bumstead’s net worth, age, wife, sister, height, profiles, business, worth

What is Chris Bumstead’s net worth? Bumstead is not a new name in the world of athletics. He is a three-time winner of the Mr Olympia title for the men’s Classic Physique category. Apart from bodybuilding, he is an established entrepreneur and social media influencer. Find out how much he makes from his career and other details about his personal life.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Chris Jonathan made his professional debut in bodybuilding at 19. Photo: @cbum

Source: Instagram

Chris Bumstead is the co-owner of Raw Nutrition. The company deals in various supplements that help athletes achieve their fitness goals and performances. Additionally, he is the founder of Cbum Fitness app. Many of his fans and critics are always eager to know his worth, considering his many money-making ventures. Yes, that is right. Cbum Fitness.

Chris Bumstead's profile summary

Full name: Chris Jonathan Bumstead

Chris Jonathan Bumstead Nickname: CBum

CBum Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 2nd February 1995

2nd February 1995 Age: 27 years old (as of 2022)

27 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

Ottawa, Ontario, Canada Current residence: Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

Ottawa, Ontario, Canada Nationality: Canadian

Canadian Ethnicity: White

White Height in inches: 6’ 1”

6’ 1” Height in centimetres: 185

185 Weight in pounds: 235

235 Weight in kilograms: 107

107 Mother: Mary

Mary Father: Jeff

Jeff Sister: Melissa

Melissa Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Blue

Blue Dating status: Dating

Dating Girlfriend: Courtney Alexis King

Courtney Alexis King Education: Dalhousie University

Dalhousie University Profession: Professional bodybuilder, fitness trainer, entrepreneur, social media influencer

Professional bodybuilder, fitness trainer, entrepreneur, social media influencer Instagram page: @cbum

@cbum Net worth (estimate): $10 million

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Chris Bumstead’s biography

Chris is the brother of Melissa Kate Bumstead, a bodybuilder and influencer. Photo: @cbum

Source: Instagram

The bodybuilder was born and brought up in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. He was born into the family of Jeff and Mary. His mother is reportedly an HR Development consultant, while his father is a Chief Information Officer in Kingston.

CBum is the last born in his family. He has an older sister called Melissa Kate Bumstead. Interestingly, Chris Bumstead's sister is also a famous bodybuilder and influencer. Melissa Kate has a massive following on social media.

Growing up, he played basketball, football, and baseball. However, it is until he met Iain Valliere that he developed a strong passion for bodybuilding. Iain is now his brother-in-law, and they are working closely as a family. Regarding his education, he holds a degree from Dalhousie University.

What is Chris Bumstead's nickname?

He is widely recognized as CBum by his fans and people close to him. Not so many people know that his birth name is Chris Jonathan Bumstead.

How old is Chris Bumstead?

Chris was born on 2nd February 1995. Therefore, Chris Bumstead's age is 27 years as of 2021. According to astrology, he is classified as an Aquarius.

Career progress

The bodybuilder started weight lifting at the age of 14 years. At 21 years, he won the 2016 IFBB North American Bodybuilding Championship, Heavyweight (IFBB pro card). In the same year, he came in the third position during the IFBB Dayana Cadeau Classic competitions.

He has never looked back since winning his first award. He has participated in many bodybuilding competitions, winning several worthy awards.

Is Chris Bumstead Mr Olympia?

Yes, he has won the Mr Olympia title for the men's Classic Physique category consecutively since 2019.

Chris is a three-time Mr Olympia athlete from Canada. Photo: @cbum

Source: Instagram

Apart from bodybuilding, he is a trainer. He is the owner of the Cbum fitness training app. In addition, he has consistently shared training, fitness, and workout routines on his Instagram page and YouTube channel. His channel currently boasts over 1.55 million subscribers and 130.22 million views on his videos.

Bumstead is also famous as an entrepreneur and social media influencer. In 2021, he became the co-owner of Raw Nutrition. He is now working with Matt Jansen and Dr Domenic Iacovone to revolutionize the supplements industry.

Does Chris Bumstead own Jacked Factory?

No. Previously, he was a partner in the company. In September 2021, he announced his exit from the company, having had partnered with them for around three years.

Is Chris Bumstead a Gymshark athlete?

Yes. In 2021, he was invited by Gymshark alongside Noah Ohlsen to share their fitness journeys. Gymshark shared a video on YouTube documenting the athletes’ inspirational journeys in their respective careers.

What is Chris Bumstead’s net worth?

The Canadian athlete allegedly has a net worth of $10 million. However, this information is not verifiable. Besides, he is yet to declare his wealth publicly. His primary sources of wealth include his bodybuilding career, the supplements businesses, and influencer jobs.

How much did Chris Bumstead win?

He has made a significant amount by participating in various IFBB competitions. For instance, he has won the Mr Olympia title thrice (Classic Physique category).

According to organizers, the top five athletes are awarded. Mr Olympia walks away with a prize of $30,000. Considering he has won thrice, he has made $90,000 from the competition.

Who is Chris Bumstead's wife?

CBum has dated Courtney Alexis King since 2018. Photo: @cbum

Source: Instagram

At the time of writing, the multiple-award-winning IFBB bodybuilder is not married. However, he is in a relationship with Courtney Alexis King. Like him, Courtney is a professional bodybuilder. She was born on 13th September 1993 in Chicago, USA, meaning she is slightly older than him. The lovebirds have been together since 2018.

Body measurements

Chris Bumstead's height is 6 feet 1 inch (185 centimetres). He also weighs around 235 pounds (107 kilograms). Additionally, he has brown hair and blue eyes.

Thanks to his consistency and diligence, Chris Bumstead's net worth has grown steadily over the years. He is a diversified lad who does not shy away from what he believes in. Apart from his career achievements, he is the boyfriend of Courtney Alexis King, a fellow athlete.

READ ALSO: Jessica Chastain's net worth, age, husband, movies and TV shows, look alike, worth

Briefly.co.za also recently published an exciting piece about actress Jessica Chastain. Do you know how much her net worth is in 2022?

Jessica Chastain has starred in several movies and TV shows. As a result, he has made a staggering $50 million from her acting career. Since 2017, Jessica has been married to Gian Luca Passi de Preposuloa, and the couple is blessed with two kids. More about Jessica here!

Source: Briefly News