Yes Theory Matt Dajer's age, girlfriend, sibling, book, net worth, profiles

Matt Dajer, a Yes Theory's co-founder, is a humble and brilliant YouTuber. He co-founded Yes Theory with Thomas Brag, Ammar Kandil, and Derin Emre. Yes Theory is a movement that motivates people to grow by saying "YES" to doing things out of their comfort zones. The movement inspires people by doing weekly YouTube and Snapchat videos of the team challenging themselves. Is Matt Dajer single? Please read on to find out.

The Yes Theory team does marvellous inspiration stunts for its viewers. Will Smith and the YouTubers did bungee jumping out of a helicopter over the Grand Canyon. In another 2018 stunt, Justin Bieber's look-alike from Los Angeles ate a burrito sideways. Some Yes Theory's fans still believe the man was Justin Bieber to this day.

Matt Dajer's profile summary

Full name: Matt Dajer

Matt Dajer Date of birth: 28th March 1992

28th March 1992 Place of birth: New York, USA

New York, USA Age: 29 years

29 years Career: YouTuber

YouTuber Nationality: Canadian-American

Canadian-American Height: 5 Feet 6 Inches

5 Feet 6 Inches Net worth: $1.5 million

$1.5 million Matt Dajer's Instagram page: matt.dajer

matt.dajer Matt Dajer's Twitter account:

Matt Dajer's Facebook page:

Matt Dajer's Youtube channel: VidCon

Matt Dajer's biography

Where is Matt Dajer from? He was born on 28th March 1992 in New York, USA. However, the celebrity's parents raised him in Paris and Greenwich. His father has Puerto Rico ancestry. So exactly how old is Matt Dajer? Matt Dajer's age is 29 years. He has a sister called Emilie and a brother named Thomas.

Matt Dajer's height is 5 feet 6 inches. The YouTuber graduated from McGill University in 2014 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History. Matt Dajer's net worth is $1.5 million. Meanwhile, the Yes Theory net worth is $1.9 million as of June 2021. The channel has 6.74 million subscribers and over 776 million views.

The YouTuber's career life

Yes Theory's co-founders, Matt (Canadian), Brag (French), Emre (Turkish), and Kandi (Egyptian), met by chance in Montreal, Quebec. They had just graduated from university and were enjoying comfortable daily routines.

The four intelligent and creative friends decided to do something new and started making their first video series in 2015. The leading content creators were a series of challenges organized by Matt and Brag.

The brand currently has employees who manage its Seek Discomfort clothing and merchandise brand. Meanwhile, Matt Dajer's brother named Thomas Dajer co-edits the Yes Theory's videos with Tristan Kevitch and Cam Peddle.

The celebrity believes that social media influencers and YouTubers should stop buying likes and followers. They should focus on doing the right thing that attracts the audience to them. Millions of followers are not equal to success if the followers are not real people.

The reason behind Matt Dajer leaving Yes Theory

On 25th February 2021, the celebrity announced on his YouTube video that he would no longer appear in Yes Theory's episodes but will keep working on the brand. He is currently writing the Yes Theory book. His other YouTube channel is also doing great. It has 417 subscribers and over 107 million views as of June 2021.

Matt Dajer's book will be as inspiring as his team's trending videos. Their teammate, Derin Emre, supports the team from Turkey. He went back to his motherland in 2017 when his visa was suspended.

Matt Dajer's profiles

Matt Dajer of Yes Theory is active on multiple social media platforms, and his social pages are growing at a moderate pace. HisTwitter page has slightly over 5,000 followers. His Facebook and Instagram pages have about 15000 followers.

Who is Thomas from Yes Theory dating?

It is normal for fans to ask, "Is Matt from Yes Theory in a relationship?" The YouTuber might be single or dating. The public does not know whether Yes Theory's Matt Dajer's girlfriend exists or not because he is private about his love life. Emily Priebe remains the only lady fans know dated the celebrity. She used to post on Facebook pictures of themselves having a great time in 2016.

Matt Dajer is one of the highest-earning YouTubers in the world right now. He knows how to play his cards and is not too selfish to share secrets to building a successful vlogging career. You will learn a lot about vlogging when you dedicatedly follow his social platforms and YouTube channels.

