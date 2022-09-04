Bhekisizwe Mahlawe has become a big deal in the Mzansi film industry. Through his talents and hard work, he has managed to amaze the entire country, and he has been able to slay every role he has landed. But, who is Bhekisizwe Mahlawe? This is his biography.

Bhekisizwe Mahlawe is a South African actor. He is best known for his portrayal of Nkanyiso in the drama series Shreds and Dreams, and he also stars as Calvin Gumede on the television show Durban Gen.

Bhekisizwe Mahlawe's profiles

Biography

How old is Bhekisizwe Mahlawe? He was born on the 1st of March 1990 in uMzsinkhulu township in Harry Gwala District Municipality in the KwaZulu-Natal province of South Africa.

As of 2022, Bhekisizwe Mahlawe's age is 32 years. His star sign is Pisces.

Bhekisizwe Mahlawe's education

The actor did not go past metrics in his education. When he was younger, he always expressed that he wanted to be an actor, but his family had other plans for him and discouraged him from the profession.

He was enrolled in the University of Cape Town for a teaching degree but dropped out after six months to follow his dreams.

Career

After quitting school, Bhekisizwe needed to look for work. He became an employee of Proteas Hotel in Durban while trying to get an acting gig. Things turned out for him in 2010 after he landed an acting role for Mnyango Wesoku Vakasha.

He later made the decision to quit his job at Proteas Hotel and moved to Johannesburg. By that time, he had not yet informed his family that he had dropped out of college. He later landed a role on eKasi.

Since then, he has appeared in TV programs and has had a successful career in acting.

Bhekisizwe Mahlawe's TV roles

Bhekisizwe Malawi is best known for his role as Nkanyiso, the son of Nonto. But, what other roles in TV has he landed?

Durban Gen - Season 1,2 as Calvin Gumede eKasi: Our Stories - Season 5 as Daniel Emoyeni - Season 1 as Khuzwayo Generations - Season 1 as Tebza Gold Diggers - Season 1 as Post-Man Isibaya - Season 3 as Mix Dladla Isidingo - Season 1 as Pipiliza Isithembiso - Season 1, 2 as Johnny Boy Judge Thenjiwe Khambule - Season 1 as Case #2 Rhythm City - Season 1 as Nurse Shreds and Dreams - Season 2 as Nkanyiso Sokhulu & Partners - Season 3 as Lebo Soul City - Season 11 as Guest Star

Who is Calvin from Durban Gen?

Bhekisizwe took the role of Nurse Calvin Gumede in the South African medical drama telenovela Durban Gen.

Bhekisizwe Mahlawe's net worth

Malawi has made a living from acting. He has a net worth of $150,000.

Who is Bhekisizwe Mahlawe's girlfriend?

The Mzansi actor has kept his personal life away from the public. It is, therefore, unknown whether he is involved in any romantic relationship.

Bhekisizwe Mahlawe's children

The Durban Gen star has one daughter. She has, however, refrained from posting her on any of his social media accounts. Thus, her identity remains hidden.

Social media presence

The actor is active on social media, particularly on Instagram, where he posts the latest news of his ongoing and upcoming projects in filming. Bhekisizwe Mahlawe's Instagram has over 84k followers as of 2022.

Bhekisizwe Mahlawe is a successful actor despite all odds. Nonetheless, he keeps his personal life away from the limelight and focuses mainly on his career.

