Tino Chinyani gave his followers a look at his brand new ride on Instagram, sharing his appreciation for the pricey set of wheels

The successful model shared two posts of the luxury vehicle, a close-up shot of the multimedia system and a video of the whip parked at a beach

Awe-struck followers showed their fondness for the car, sending Tino many congratulatory messages for the addition to his garage

Tino Chinyani is wrapping up the year on a very high note with the latest addition to his extravagant items. The Zim born model took to Instagram to flaunt a spectacular Bentley convertible that he referred to as his new baby.

Tino Chinyani proved he has officially joined the big leagues with his new car purchase. Image: @tino_chinyani/Instagram

Tino debuted his new ride with an up-close and personal shot of the car’s interior, with his single appearing on the multimedia screen. He also shared a video of the car’s exterior as he parked it at a beach.

Also playing in the video was Tino’s debut single called Nothing For Free, perhaps as a nod to the hard work that went into getting the new whip. Tino acknowledged his major R3 795 000 to R4 095 000 blessing in the caption, writing:

“Thank you Lord for my new baby. Papa God I appreciate you. Good people say hello to Tiyani’s little sister.”

The budding musician’s followers rushed to the comment section to compliment him on his impressive purchase. See some of the wonderful messages that came streaming in for the model below.

@Meggax wrote:

“Congrats my G”

@ihtanu.za commented:

“I’m screaminggggggg. Whhhhatt, congratulations”

@_therealraymond said:

“Congratulations Bro, still remember when l used to see you on campus at school and now you're driving a Bentley! What a Blessing! May God keep blessing you more and more”

@capricorn_mummy added:

“Okay sir set the pace we are here for it”

Tino Chinyani’s new single ‘Nothing for Free’ launches him a step closer to Tiyani Afrika's empire

In More Tino related news, Briefly News previously reported that becoming a father inspired Chinyani to dedicate all of his work to his son, Tiyani. The celeb has been working towards building an empire to leave behind for his son one day and recently launched his music career to help that dream become a reality.

TimesLIVE reported that Tino spent a lot of time writing music during the hard lockdown. After much writing and time in the studio, the media personality finally released his debut single, Nothing For Free, which came out just in time to celebrate his birthday.

Chinyani started out as a model and has since worked his way around the industry. A lot of his work is geared towards his son's future. Speaking about his child being his main source of motivation, Tino said:

"I wouldn't be where I am if it wasn't for him. As young as he is, I'm proud of him as young as he is. I can fail at everything, music or fail at love but I will not fail that boy. Fatherhood changed my life, fatherhood has saved my life. I'm very grateful to Tiyani and Simphiwe and what they have done for my life."

