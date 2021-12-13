Tinotenta Chinyani has officially ventured into the music biz with the release of his song Nothing For Free last week Friday

The media personality has a few titles under his belt that he plans to use to build his own empire in the entertainment industry

The Tiyani Afrika Empire is intended to build a legacy for his son with Simz Ngema, hence why it is named after the little boy

Becoming a father inspired Tino Chinyani to dedicate all of his work to his son, Tiyani. The celeb has been working towards building an empire to leave behind for his son one day and recently launched his music career to help that dream become a reality.

Tino Chinyani's dream of building the Tiyani Afrika Empire is closer to being a reality. Image: @Tino_Chinyani

TimesLIVE reports that Tino spent a lot of time writing music during the hard lockdown. After much writing and time in the studio, the media personality finally released his debut single, Nothing For Free, which came out just in time to celebrate his birthday.

Chinyani started out as a model and has since worked his way around the industry. A lot of his work is geared towards his son's future. Speaking about his child being his main source of motivation, Tino said:

"I wouldn't be where I am if it wasn't for him. As young as he is, I'm proud of him as young as he is. I can fail at everything, music or fail at love but I will not fail that boy. Fatherhood changed my life, fatherhood has saved my life. I'm very grateful to Tiyani and Simphiwe and what they have done for my life."

In June last year, News24 reported that Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani welcomed their first baby. Even then the first time dad was so excited to have about his son's future and wrote, "My legacy," as he announced the news to his followers on Instagram.

