Innocent Sadiki's Joburg mansion burned down, leading to her appealing for assistance online, with some fans and colleagues sending love and donations

A prayer session was held for Sadiki and her family, with a video showing family and friends praying during this difficult period

Social media users are divided, with some suspecting the fire was staged for clout, while others express genuine sympathy and call for financial contributions

Skeem Saam actress Innocent Sadiki and her family are going through a rough patch after her beautiful mansion in Joburg burnt to the ground. The star has been appealing for assistance online, and Mzansi has been helping with what they have.

Innocent Sadiki's family and friends held a prayer session for her. Image: @innosadiki

Source: Instagram

Family and friends host prayer session for Innocent Sadiki

Innocent Sadiki has been trending on social media and making headlines after reportedly losing everything in a home fire. Social media users have shared thoughts on the incident, with some accusing the star of burning her house down to chase clout.

Some fans and colleagues have sent love and donations to the actress and her family. A video posted on social media by the popular page MDN News shows people gathering and praying for Inno Sadiki and her family during this difficult time. The post read:

"Family and friends praying for Innocent Sadiki and her family during this difficult period. This comes after their house burned down on Monday, in Fourways, Johannesburg."

Mzansi reacts to people praying for Inno Sadiki

Social media users are divided over the news. Some think the fire incident was staged, while others genuinely pity the actress.

@unwindwithOkuhl commented:

"May GOD make it easy for them"

@MalumeRichie wrote:

"Something is not adding up, please."

@TheGeopol commented:

"Let’s learn to contribute financially for such victims of burnt houses instead of crying/praying only with them."

@Thando_Millar added:

"Why do I get a feeling that this was Staged? That house is Ugly, and they probably want insurance to pay."

Dr Musa Mthombeni distances himself from Innocent Sadiki saga with hilarious post

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Dr Musa Mthombeni caught wind of netizens attempting to pin him in the Innocent Sadiki house saga and diffused the situation in the best way he knew.

In light of netizens' scepticism about Innocent Sadiki's burnt house saga, Twitter (X) user Usis_Judy shared photos showing an unkempt version of the house, suggesting that it was never lived in.

Source: Briefly News