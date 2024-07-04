Innocent Sadiki broke her silence to respond to the naysayers accusing her of faking her house fire

The Skeem Saam actress said she is unfazed by the negative comments and is focusing on her family's well-being

Innocent was accused of being a clout-chaser after she filmed the fire and asked for donations from brands and the public

Innocent Sadiki responded to the people accusing her of burning her house. Images: innosadiki

Innocent Sadiki finally responded to the negative publicity surrounding her after her house was destroyed in a fire.

Innocent Sadiki breaks her silence

In the days following Innocent Sadiki and her family losing their home in a fire, the actress has been topping social media trends, with netizens trying to make sense of the ordeal.

Social media made various accusations against the Skeem Saam star, including claims that her burnt house was never lived in, and suggested she may have burned it down for monetary gain.

However, the actress says this is far from the truth.

According to ZiMoja, Innocent, who plays Sthoko in the soapie, said she would never put her children through such a traumatic experience to trend, and she is working on getting them professional help.

Moreover, Innocent told the publication that she's unmoved by the negative publicity, saying the only thing she's concerned about is her family:

"What I'm stressed about is my kids' books, school uniforms, and getting them into therapy. People's opinions won't help me."

What you need to know about the Innocent Sadiki house fire

Innocent Sadiki and her family's house was destroyed in a fire on 1 July 2024

Innocent and her loved ones asked for donations from the public to help them through the ordeal

The actress filmed the aftermath of the incident, which sparked negative comments online

Social media uncovered more pictures of Innocent's trauma content creation and accused her of being a clout-chaser

Mzansi found a picture of the house appearing abandoned, and accused Innocent of faking the fire, saying the house was never lived in

Dr Musa Mthombeni reacts to Innocent Sadiki saga

In more Innocent Sadiki updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to Dr Musa Mthombeni's response to the actress' house fire.

The doctor was accused of having inside information after netizens concluded that the fire was staged, and he eventually broke his silence.

