One lady showed off the flood damages in Kariega that ruined many people's homes, and the video left many people in their feelings.

A woman unveiled how the flood damaged her home in a TikTok video. Image: @tallgirlrara

Source: TikTok

Woman shows flood damages

TikTok user @tallgirlrara shared footage of the horrible flood they experienced in Kariega on the video platform. She revealed in her caption that she is currently at her best friend's place as they have lost everything due to the flood. @tallgirlrara also stated in her video that a dead body was found in front of their home.

She went on to say that the only thing they were left with was the pair of clothing they had on. In the clip, @tallgirlrara unveiled how the flood damaged her house, which was full of water.

Take a look at the video below:

The woman's clip touched SA

The video touched many people as they flocked to the comments section to rally around the lady.

He_loveslogan said:

"You are in my prayers, sis. I'm just glad all you guys are safe and alive."

Beautybee expressed:

"This is really sad what happened so suddenly."

Mavleo2 added:

"May God comfort all in Kariega; I'm so sorry you guys had to live through this."

To which the woman responded by saying:

"Thank you very much; everything happened for a reason. Only God knows why, but we are safe and warm. Thank you."

Deano1Yster commented:

"This heartbreaking stuff... so sorry, my dear.."

