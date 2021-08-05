False Identity 2 teasers for September 2021: The sweet season finale

Telemundo's False Identity ends on a good note. Telemundo will start airing Loli's luck on Monday, 13 September 2021. Things fall apart before most characters find a happy ever after. False Identity 2 teasers for September 2021 unveil what you should expect from the show's final scenes.

The season finale will linger on your mind for months or perhaps years to come. The end does not play out as some viewers anticipate. Not everyone supports the storyline's good guys. Will your favourite couple on False Identity end up together?

False Identity 2 teasers for September 2021

The judge wants more evidence to prosecute Corona. Where is it and who will find it? The man has mysteriously escaped punishment for a long time. Meanwhile, False Identity's Victoria gives the minister tips for protecting the children. Will they be safe?

Wednesday, 1 September 2021

Victoria provides the authorities with vital information. Fernanda steals documents that can incriminate Mateo. While David confronts Gaby, the mister's children face grave danger.

Thursday, 2 September 2021

Victoria helps the minister protect his children, and Buitre vows to murder Chucho if he double-crosses him.

Friday, 3 September 2021

Fernands attacks Mateo and runs away. Elsewhere, a dangerous shooting happens at the border.

Saturday, 4 September 2021

While Chuch surrenders, Mauricio is thinking about snitching Corona and Ramona to the police. Meanwhile, Albert and Diego sneak into Corona's ranch to save Fernanda.

Sunday, 5 September 2021

Mateo commands Darwin to hold the minister and Victoria at gunpoint. Later, the minister and Diego rescue her from the filthy place.

Monday, 6 September 2021

The court requests more evidence against Corona. It seems the file lacks vital information to prove he is guilty. Later, Buitre threatens Jaimito's family.

Tuesday, 7 September 2021

Circe makes irrational decisions after learning that Vidal is in jail. False Identity's Amanda files a sexual harassment case, and Gaby reconciles with David.

Wednesday, 8 September 2021

In False Identity's final episode, Chucho and Diana reconcile, and the court gives Mateo Corona 12 years jail sentence. At the same time, Lupe seeks Alberto's forgiveness.

Corona

False Identity's Fernando and Albert rescue Fernanda from Corona's ranch. Later, Mauricio hands Corona and Ramona to the police. The series ends with the judge sentencing Corona to 12 years behind bars.

Chucho

He remains loyal to Buitre after he threatens to kill him. Buitre later threatens Jaimito's family, and Chucho and Diana reconcile shortly after David and Gabby's reunion.

Telemundo airs False Identity every day at 22h00. Be assured you will miss the series when it ends. Therefore, ensure you watch all the episodes after reading these False Identity 2 teasers of September 2021.

Source: Briefly.co.za