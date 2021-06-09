15 best Airbnb alternatives: Top sites like Airbnb you need to know

Airbnb is a company that provides travellers with online house booking services. It has over 8 million properties on the listing ranging from cheap mattresses to private islands. The site has experienced massive growth since its founding, and many have gained a preference for it. Nonetheless, are there Airbnb alternatives?

The holidays and special events bring with them a spike in the number of bookings. Knowing alternative booking sites would come in handy in such instances. Some of these other sites can also be a cheaper option. So, what are people using instead of Airbnb? There are several alternatives to Airbnb.

What is the best alternative to Airbnb?

Companies like Airbnb are quickly increasing because people like the feeling of home away from home. That is why rental sites like Airbnb have become increasingly popular. Here is a list of other sites like Airbnb that you should check out.

1. Vrbo

Vrbo, which stands for Vacation Rentals by Owner, was founded in 1995. It is owned and run by Expedia Group. The site has slightly over 2 million rental properties. Which is better, Airbnb or Vrbo? Both sites have many vacation rentals but Airbnb is considered much better since it has more properties and covers more countries.

2. Agoda homes

This rental space site is best for travellers who travel to Asia. The site is for hotel booking and leasing vacation homes, guesthouses, private rooms in bungalows and apartments. The company has 700,000 listings of vacation rentals and apartments in over 50 countries.

3. Booking.com

Booking.com has an excellent listing for apartments and homes which fit travellers who love apartments. However, depending on the location, you might want to try out the hotel experience, and there is no better place to get a good deal than at Booking.com. The site is easy to use and has excellent hotel choices at the best prices.

4. Plum guide

Launched in 2016, the company has more than 10,000 vacation rentals and apartments. Most of its properties are located in Rome, London, Paris, and Los Angeles. The company is very particular about the properties listed on Plum Guide. It takes due diligence to assess each property before listing it.

5. Sonder

Sonder is one of the companies like Airbnb and gives a curated rundown of more than 8,500 lofts in more than 25 urban areas around the world. The company focuses on houses and apartments that are well designed and decorated with all amenities that would be found in any home included. They have superpub customer service, and you lease space directly from the company.

6. Top Villas

With its headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Top Villas is a vacation rental site centred for manors and get-away properties in Florida and the Caribbean. This site is a decent one to check if arranging an excursion to Florida or the Caribbean islands.

7. Hotels.com

Similar to sites like Booking.com, Hotels.com has been for the longest time focused on hotel bookings until it expanded its offers to include vacation rentals and other accommodation varieties. Is there a cheaper alternative to Airbnb? Hotels.com is one of the websites similar to Airbnb. One of the best deals about this site is that it rewards loyalty.

8. TurnKey Vacation Rentals

This website specializes in properties in the United States. Their listing has slightly over 5,000 vacation rentals in over 80 places in the U.S. Their concentration is on popular states such as Colorado, California, Florida, and Texas. The company also provide 24/7 customer support for the owner and the customer. They go for clean, luxury vacation rentals that are managed professionally.

9. Belvilla

This is the number one vacation rental website in the Benelux region. The site has over 40,000 property listings in most European countries. Most of its properties are found in Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, France, Italy, Great Britain, and Spain. Belvilla offers a broad scope of properties to suit pretty much any type of explorer and financial plan, from city studios to lodges, seashore chalets and palaces.

10. Quest Apartments

Quest Apartments is different from rental websites like Airbnb as it offers serviced apartments. The organization takes into consideration business and relaxation explorers who like the setting of a hotel yet need the independence, privacy and space of a condo. They offer apartments for both long-term and short-term stays.

11. Interhome

This site offers around 50,000 vacation rentals in 25 different countries with much concentration in Europe. The company was found in Switzerland in 1965, since then, and it has been giving customers comprehensive services by listing bookable vacation rentals and assisting in check-ins. This is a great option if you are heading to Europe and want 24/7 customer service support.

12. Trip Advisor Vacation Rentals

This site is helpful when it comes to reading reviews or leaving reviews of tourist attractions or vacation rentals. Trip Advisor also has its loft rental web index, known as TripAdvisor Vacation Rentals, with around 1 million properties across 190 nations.

13. House Sitting

People who own homes may want to go on a vacation, and instead of living the house without anyone, they give it up to people to stay in for free. In return, they take care of the house, the garden, and maybe the pet and generally keep everything in order until the owner returns. If you choose to go for this option for your vacation, you will need to register with a community and the most trusted one being .

14. Homestay

Apps like Airbnb were supposed to be like Homestay. For this, a traveller gets to stay in the home of a host. Travellers get the first-hand experience of living with a local. The only downside to this kind of arrangement is that getting a host may be a handful; however, this website will surely give you different choices depending on location.

15. Oliver's Travels

On its listings, this website concentrates on properties in tropical areas. Much consideration is given to character properties that have a historical background and holiday villas. If you are in search of a more upscale property for your next excursion, you should consider looking upon this website.

