Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) student celebrated his new vehicle with his family

The gentleman showed up at his home with a stunning blue Renault Captur, leaving his family ululating

The online community reacted to the video, with many showering the gentleman with congratulatory messages

A young man celebrated his achievement with his family. Images: @nkocy_zondo/ TikTok

Source: TikTok

A gentleman drove his new ride home to celebrate with family, leaving netizens touched.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @nkocy_zondo, the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) student can be seen getting off his blue stunning Renault Captur. He was greeted by his family.

An elderly man could be seen standing beside the young man's car as he got off. The gentleman greeted the mkhulu most respectfully while his other family sang in celebration.

According to Renault's website, the Captur boasts a world of luxury and convenience. It offers a driving experience that adapts to one's desires at all times. It has eight ambient lighting schemes, three driving modes, numerous seat positions, air conditioning and much more.

MUT student rocks up to his family with new Renault

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi celebrates the young man's achievement

The video gained over 100k views, with many online users showering the man with congratulatory messages.

@Mrs KingKong was touched:

"I see you. You were raised by a village. Lovely scenes❤️."

@Ketetsi stanned:

"Man at your age , you still can look the old man in the eyes??? Much respect."

@chriszoniaLambert🙃 was happy:

"I want to part of this family 🤗 congratulations 👏👏."

@Gcinile Dlamini celebrated:

"God bless you bhuti, this is a beutiful accomplishment. nothing evil will happen to you and your car in Jesus Name, may you received all the blessings meant for you and your family IJN.thankyou 4 post."

Family celebrates daughter's new ride

In another story, Briefly News reported about a supportive family who celebrated their daughter's independence with her new car.

A young woman had her family sing praises, jumping with joy and filled with pride after coming home with her first car. A TikTok video shared by @moloi_reley shows her family members, young and old, filled with excitement as they celebrated her buying her first whip.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News