Online shoppers were in for a surprise when a glitch on Game's website sold beers and ciders for next to nothing

Much to the delight of many South Africans, the retailer mostly sold various brands of booze for less than R25

South Africans scrambled to take advantage of the glitch, but Game quickly remedied the systems error

SANDTON - A glitch on Game's online platform significantly slashed prices on selected beer and cider brands on Wednesday, 28 September.

A glitch on South African retailer, Game's website sold beers and ciders at significantly reduced prices.

Source: Getty Images

South Africans who visited Game's website were in for a pleasant surprise when products like a 24-pack of Savanna Angry Lemon retailed for R19. Other offers included a case of Castle Lite, which was available for R75.

Elated online shoppers rushed to Twitter to inform fellow South Africans of the mind-blowing sale, but the celebrations were short-lived as Game promptly burst the happy hour ballon, News24 reported.

The retailer, which JSE-listed Massmart owns, released a statement saying that the significantly reduced prices stemmed from a glitch.

Game said it was aware that a blatant pricing error on its online shopping platform resulted in obscenely low prices, which resulted in a case of beer being sold for the cost of an individual beer. The retailer claimed the significantly sliced prices resulted from a technical error and informed consumers that it removed the products while the glitch was fixed.

Game informed consumers that orders made from the glitch prices would be cancelled per the retailer's terms and conditions.

South Africans react to the glitch on Game's website

While some people pointed out that the sale was a glitch, other South Africans rushed to get their hands on the booze, which were retailing for next to nothing.

Here are some comments:

@HoriyaLaDwe asked:

"Where is the ice tropez"

@Camberry_cam complained:

" why only seeing it now"

@Elsie_Mqwathi complained:

"I can't get through the website."

Walmart made R6.4bn offer to buy out shareholders of Massmart, plans to delist the retailer on stock exchange

Previously Briefly News reported that Walmart offered to buy out shareholders of South African retail conglomerate Massmart.

The R6.4 billion move will mean that the American retail giant will own the entire company by securing the remaining 49% of ownership.

Fin24 reported the shareholders would be given R62 per share, which is 53% higher than Massmart’s closing share price on Friday, 26 August.

