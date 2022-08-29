Walmart has offered to buy out minority shareholders of South African retailer Massmart in a R6.4 billion deal

The massive US retailer also plans to delist Massmart, which owns Game, Makro and Builders Warehouse, on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange

The US retail giant claims that the potential deal will help the company support the struggling retailer more effectively

US mega-retailer Walmart plans to buy out Massmart's stockholders and remove the business from the JSE. Massmart is the owner of Makro, Game, and Builders Warehouse. Image; Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

JOHANNESBURG – Walmart has offered to buy out shareholders of South African retail conglomerate Massmart.

The R6.4 billion move will mean that the American retail giant will own the entire company by securing the remaining 49% of ownership.

Fin24 reported the shareholders would be given R62 per share, which is 53% higher than Massmart’s closing share price on Friday, 26 August.

Walmart acquired control of Massmart in 2010, however, due to a bad economy and increased competition, the investment's value has now fallen by 80%.

Reuters reported that the US retailer plans to sell or close some of its non-core assets as part of its turnaround plan. The company admits the move will negatively affect Massmart's earnings and loss over the short term, but it's essential to the long-term plan.

Massmart has established an impartial board to examine the conditions of the offer. PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) provides guidance to the independent board. The independent board has already determined that the terms of the offer are "fair and reasonable" based on a preliminary report and will advise the board to accept the offer.

The American retailer says the offer will allow them to continue offering support to the struggling retailer and give eligible Massmart shareholders the chance to profit from value immediately.

Some South Africans aren't happy with the announcement with fears that the change in ownership will result in job losses.

@gpreller said:

“Another listing gone from the JSE. Next will be the announcement of retrenchments and job losses.”

@UniqueSAProblem added:

“Not good news.”

