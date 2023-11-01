@_kamo.x shared a video of a large-sized quart of a flavoured Belgravia Gin & Dry Lemon drink and asked when the product size became a thing

Many people in the comments were already aware of the Belgravia Gin & Dry Lemon quart and said it was a great drink to enjoy on Sundays

Belgravia Gin is a traditional London Dry Gin that is easy to drink and bursting with original gin flavours

Netizens reacted to a video showing Belgravia Gin & Dry Lemon quarts. Image: @_kamo.x

A video showing a large-sized quart of a flavoured Belgravia Gin & Dry Lemon drink has gained much traction online.

The footage shared by @_kamo.x shows the drink in a fridge in-store, to which she wondered when the product size became a thing.

"When did we get here?" @_kamo.x asked in the post.

Watch the video below:

According to The Gin Guide, Belgravia Gin is a traditional London Dry Gin that is easy to drink and bursts with original gin flavours. It is easily mixable and adds a kick to a variety of clear gin-based cocktails; it is also wonderfully refreshing over ice.

Netizens share their views on the gin quart

Many Mzansi people enjoy their liquor.

Judging by the comments, many people were already aware of the Belgravia Gin & Dry Lemon quart. One person even said it was a great drink to enjoy on Sundays.

Handipha said:

"Amaphuza face ayeza guys ngeke phela ."

Gary V. Jansen replied:

"You're late ."

xsmine® ¦ ✰ ¦ commented:

"Looks like everyone else knew about it except me."

Khwezi Buthelezi reacted:

"uLate kakhulu mfana."

daai spura commented:

"Personally, I'm glad we got here ."

☠ROMEO☠ wrote:

"You're late those slaps on Sundays ."

Source: Briefly News