One woman came up with an idea to sell her mother's Tupperware to buy her man a valentines gift

The plastic containers have a dear place in many South African women, they are not to be messed with

The online community reacted with laughter to the lady's hilarious plan, many warning her of her mom's reaction

A woman joked about selling her mom's Tupperware to buy her boyfriend a Valentine's gift. Images: @asive_ngongo/ TikTok, @asive_ngongo/ Instagram

Valentine's Day is drawing closer. One woman hilariously plans to sell her mother's Tupperware to buy her boyfriend a car.

@asive_ngongo took to her TikTok account and uploaded a hilarious video, depicting how she'll be like when she sells the Tupperware.

The mother has a lot of Tupperware. They are displayed all over her kitchen. According to the clip, the woman plans to sell them for as little as R5.

"Anything for yena (him)."

Watch the hilarious TikTok clip below:

Women in SA hold Tupperware dearly

Tupperware is known as an exclusive property for many women in South Africa. They have created a place for them in many households and are not to be played with, or else one would find oneself in trouble with the owner.

TikTokkers found the woman's idea funny

The video garnered over 25k likes, with many online users laughing at her and hilariously warning her not to do that because her mother's reaction would be out of this world.

@Phumi Magade shared a hilarious experience:

"I remember being dished in an ice cream container by my ex mom inlaw because I didn’t return her tupperware"

@jenbiyela1 said:

"Not your mom having every Tupperware created."

@A_blessing_she_is supported the woman on her idea:

"I believe you have enough Tupperware to buy a car. "

@lizzietsubane85 was amazed by the tons of Tupperware:

"At this point, Tupperware must order from your mom when they get orders "

@Queen joked:

"Tupperware Factory "

@Mabhesims feared for her mom's reaction:

"RIP my sister"

Woman washes mom's Tupperware before telling her she's pregnant

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who washed her mother's Tupperware before telling her she was expecting.

@kamo0632 took to social media to share how she chose to soften the blow of breaking the news of her pregnancy to her mother. A video posted on TikTok showed an unusual amount of Tupperware dishes and containers laid out to dry outside after the young woman had washed them. Social media users were amused by the woman's strategy and responded with humour in the comments section.

