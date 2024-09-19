Anele Mdoda reacted humorously to the news of Tupperware closing, blaming South Africans for not cooking enough

Social media users shared mixed responses, with many suggesting that Tupperware's failure was due to an outdated business model

Some noted the company's lack of innovation, while others joked that its long-lasting products contributed to the decline in sales

Anele Mdoda has responded to the news that Tupperware is closing. The star jokingly blamed South Africans for running the company to the ground.

Anele Mdoda has shared thoughts on Tupperware filing for bankruptcy. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Anele Mdoda shares thoughts on Tupperware closing

The news that Tupperware was shutting down surprised many South Africans. Social media has been buzzing with mixed responses from fans of the company.

Radio and television presenter Anele Mdoda also shared her thoughts about the matter. Taking to her X page, the Celebrity Game Night SA host said she was heartbroken by the news. She jokingly blamed South Africans for not supporting the company. She wrote:

"You guys killed Tupperware!!!! It’s you because you don’t cook anymore. I am so disappointed in you lot."

SA reacts to Anele Mdoda's post

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the star's post. Many said the company was supposed to move with the times and make trendy items.

@SoulFairy3 commented:

"We promise we cook, but we have to buy ingredients in Cyril's economy😭 Our Tupperware is ice-cream containers only."

@MakiMarish wrote:

"Tupperware killed itself. It should have moved with the times - and created a disposable container line or - changed their go to market strategy i.e not depending on housewives going door to door with catalogues. Home choice & Table Charm are next. A 1st year business student could have figured out that the Tupperware business model was old."

@mamtungwa_ added:

"Tupperware should evolve we can’t have the same designs our mothers had, also we have moved from colourful designs they should move with the times 😂🤷🏾‍♀️"

@FknNegus said:

"Reasons for Tupperware's bankruptcy: 1. Created long-lasting products that you don’t need to buy them again. Literally suffering from success."

@kgauzi wrote:

"Maybe people stopped buying them because people were returning them and no longer stealing them. Plus the Tupperware core base is sadly withering away. I've inherited over 100 Tupperware items from my mum and I have never bought a single one. I'm 52."

Source: Briefly News