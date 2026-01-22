South African renowned actress and singer Amor Vittone's partner, Marius Van Biljon, spoke out about moving on from his late wife

During his radio interview, he didn't shy away from speaking about his new romantic relationship with Amor

He also mentioned that people grieve differently, and he didn't want to waste time when it came to his new relationship

Amor Vittone's new partner had a lot to say about their romance. Image: @amor.vittone

Source: Instagram

South African renowned actress and songstress Amor Vittone's new partner, Marius van Biljon, decided it was time for him to share his side of the story regarding his new mjolo with Vittone and also moving on from his late beauty queen wife, Shannon van Biljon.

This comes after Vittone and the businessman and restaurateur went public after dating each other low-key for just over three months. They were both previously married, with Amor being the widow of the legendary Springbok, Joost van der Westhuizen.

According to The South African, Biljon had an interview at Jacaranda FM where he spoke about how he was grieving and about his relationship with Vittone, which began in November 2025, just months after his wife died of kidney failure.

"Everybody grieves differently. I am strong in the Lord, and he helped me get through the process. I don’t have time to waste. You have to be honest and vulnerable. Amor and I have a lot in common; we’ve both gone through losses. Because she [Shannon Biljon] was a powerhouse woman, I needed another powerhouse woman, you know," he said.

Amor Vittone answers whether she'll marry new bae Marius van Biljon

While Biljon spoke out during a radio interview that took place earlier, on Monday, 19 January 2026, Amor Vittone hosted a Facebook Live session. In the video, the actress promoted her AV jewellery line. She was in the kitchen with Jordan, the 22-year-old son she had with the late Joost van der Westhuizen. The video also featured Marius van Biljon, who was cooking dinner in the background.

In the video, she was wearing the three-carat cubic moissanite eternity band on her right ring finger, which prompted one social media user to ask whether Marius van Biljon had popped the question.

Zelda Nicolette Cotzee hopped into the comments section and asked whether Marius van Biljon was now Amor Vittone’s husband. The comment read:

“Is Marius your husband yet?”

Amor Vittone was a good sport and did not take offence at the question, which she answered, hinting that she was open to the possibility of marrying him.

Marius professed his love for Amor. Image: @amor.vittone

Source: Instagram

Who did Amor Vittone date after her husband's death?

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously wrote a detailed profile of Amor Vittone, including her love life following the death of her husband, Joost van der Westhuizen.

In 2022, five years after the legendary rugby legend Joost's passing, Amor Vittone began dating plastic surgeon Charles Surrier before they split a year later. After dating Surrier, Amor Vittone hinted at finding love again.

