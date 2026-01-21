On Monday, 19 January 2026, Amor Vittone responded to a comment asking whether her partner Marius van Biljon is now her husband

This was after she hopped onto a Facebook Live session with Marius van Biljon, and fans noticed a huge rock on her ring finger

On Tuesday, 20 January 2026, Amor Vittone and Marius van Biljon appeared on Jacaranda FM, where they discussed their relationship

Renowned songstress and actress Amor Vittone has broken her silence on the possibility of walking down the aisle for a second time with her new partner, Marius van Biljon.

This comes after Vittone and the businessman and restaurateur went public after dating each other low-key for just over three months. The couple were previously married, with Amor being the widow of the legendary Springbok, Joost van der Westhuizen. Meanwhile, Marius also recently suffered the loss of his wife, beauty queen Shannon van Biljon.

Amor Vittone answers whether she'll marry new bae Marius van Biljon

On Monday, 19 January 2026, Amor Vittone hosted a Facebook Live session. In the video, the actress promoted her AV jewellery line. She was in the kitchen with Jordan, the 22-year-old son she had with the late Joost van der Westhuizen. The video also featured Marius van Biljon, who was cooking dinner in the background.

In the video, she was wearing the three-carat cubic moissanite eternity band on her right ring finger, which prompted one social media user to ask whether Marius van Biljon had popped the question.

Zelda Nicolette Cotzee hopped into the comments section and asked whether Marius van Biljon was now Amor Vittone’s husband. The comment read:

“Is Marius your husband yet?”

Amor Vittone was a good sport and did not take offence at the question, which she answered, hinting that she was open to the possibility of marrying him. Amor’s response read:

“Nope not yet😂😂“

Amor Vittone and Marius van Biljon discuss their relationship

Meanwhile, Amor Vittone and Marius van Biljon spoke about their romance when they made an appearance on Jacaranda FM during the Breakfast with Martin Bester on Tuesday, 20 January 2026.

According to a report by The South African, the mom-of-two claimed that she was “okay with being single” before she met her beau.

The couple revealed that they initially met in September when Amor was a guest performer at Marius’s Pretoria family restaurant, Captain’s Island.

Two months after their initial meeting, they reunited and exchanged numbers. Amor Vittone said sparks flew when they met the first time, and they knew they’d end up dating.

“There was a vibe between us from the beginning. Everyone saw that we would end up together. It’s one of those relationships where you meet and just know,” Amor told Martin Bester.

Marius concurred with Amor and added:

“When you know, you know. We’re not forcing anything. It just happened, we take it as it comes”.

Amor Vittone's relationship history after her husband's death

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously wrote a detailed profile of Amor Vittone, including her love life following the death of her husband, Joost van der Westhuizen.

In 2022, five years after Joost's passing, Amor Vittone began dating plastic surgeon Charles Surrier before they split up a year later. After dating Surrier, Amor Vittone hinted at finding love again.

