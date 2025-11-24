Masechaba Mposwa recently announced the passing of her "freedom fighter" mother, Promise Khumalo

The radio and TV personality shared the heartbreaking news on social media and reflected on her mother's incredible life of fighting for liberation and using her voice to inspire change

She received an outpouring of support and heartfelt messages from peers and followers alike

Masechaba Mposwa shared the news of her mother's death. Images: masechabandlovu

Masechaba Mposwa (née Lekalake) is mourning the loss of her mother, Promise Sibongile Imelda Khumalo, who sadly passed away on Friday, 21 November 2025. She was 63 years old.

Having just celebrated her wedding anniversary days prior, Mposwa is now faced with the daunting task of planning her mom's funeral. She took to her Instagram page to share the news, describing her mother as a "warrior" and a "freedom fighter."

"This morning at 6 am, my world shifted forever. My mother, Promise Sibongile Imelda Khumalo, took her final breath at home. A warrior has rested."

She posted recent pictures of herself and her mother, while other vintage snaps captured her mom during her prime years. A photo of her mother with Nelson Mandela further validated Masechaba's message of her being a daring freedom fighter

She shared a touching reflection of her mother's life, highlighting her efforts in standing up against apartheid and noted her bravery.

"She was not only my mother — she was a soldier, a freedom fighter, a truth-teller, a revolutionary spirit carved by purpose. After bravely standing in the Soweto Uprising as a young student, she left South Africa at just 14 years old to receive military training through uMkhonto Wesizwe (the military wing of the ANC).

"Even as a child, she chose courage over fear and justice over silence. She gave her entire life to the liberation of South Africa."

In highlighting her mother’s remarkable life, Masechaba pointed to her history in journalism and broadcasting for the ANC's underground radio station, Radio Freedom, which undoubtedly served as the foundation for her own craft.

Masechaba Mposwa's mother, Promise Khumalo, sadly passed away at 63 years old on 21 November 2025. Image: masechabandlovu

She closed her message saying, "Rest, Mama. Your legacy is carved into history. Your spirit lives in every heartbeat of this nation and in every breath I take."

An official announcement from the ANC and MK Party announced MaKhumalo's passing and honoured her as a "lifelong servant of the people."

Her touching post moved her followers to tears, many of whom took to the comments section to share heartfelt condolences.

See Masechaba Mposwa's post below.

Social media reacts to Masechaba Mposwa's post

Online users sent words of comfort to Masechaba and her family, sharing condolences and support. Read some of their comments below.

brendamtambo said:

"My deepest and most heartfelt condolences, my sis. I am holding you so closely in prayer during this incredibly painful time. Losing a mother shakes the very foundation of who we are, and I can only imagine the weight your heart is carrying right now."

TV personality Minnie Dlamini honoured Promise Khumalo:

"Siyabonga, Mama wethu, ulale ngokuthula. @masechabandlovu, my deepest condolences, sis."

Fans and peers comforted Masechaba Mposwa on the loss of her mother. Image: masechabandlovu

Actress Dawn Thandeka King posted:

"Oohh, man. My deepest condolences, mntanethonga. May Mama’s soul rest in eternal peace."

keitu.dlomo reflected:

"Gogo’s passing has left my heart in pieces. All the memories she shared and the conversations we had will never be forgotten. She was indeed a fighter, a storyteller, and she always knew what to say and what advice to give me. Her mzabalazo stories were always intriguing. Not to mention her great sense of humour and her intellect that always left me in awe! I have learnt so much from granny, and I will continue to run with it."

