Freedom fighter Promise Khumalo will be getting an official state funeral in honour of her life and legacy

The Gauteng Provincial Government issued a statement revealing that President Cyril Ramaphosa had designated the funeral to category 2

Masechaba hailed her late mom, and her husband, Ntethe Mposwa, penned an emotionally charged farewell message

Radio and TV personality Masechaba Mposwa has shared a statement from the Gauteng Provincial Government, announcing that freedom fighter Promise Khumalo will be receiving a special send-off.

The ANC veteran and former SABC Channel Africa General Manager sadly passed away on Friday, 21 November 2025, at the age of 63.

Masechaba's mom to receive provincial send-off

Taking to Instagram, seasoned broadcaster Masechaba shared the official statement from the government, announcing that President Cyril Ramaphosa has designated the late ANC veteran's funeral as category 2.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa has designated the funeral of Promise Sibongile Imelda Khumalo as a Special Provincial Official funeral, Category 2," the statement starts. "Khumalo was a veteran of uMkhonto weSizwe. She dedicated her life to fighting for a liberated South Africa. She later became a formidable journalist who became a pioneering broadcaster for Radio Freedom, the ANC’s underground radio station,” the statement reads.

The statement further highlights Promise Sibongile Imelda Khumalo's extraordinary work in the field.

Masechaba and hubby mourn late mom

Responding to the honour, Masechaba saw it fitting for her mom to be placed in such high regard because of her work.

"Today, history bends in honour of a woman who bent her life in service of a nation.It is with profound gratitude and pride that I announce that my mother, Sibongile Imelda Promise Khumalo, has been granted a Special Official Provincial Funeral - a historic recognition for a female Military Veteran in South Africa."

Masechaba Mposwa hailed her mom, who began her work at the tender age of 14.

"A young girl of Soweto who answered the call of freedom at just 14… a soldier, a revolutionary, a mother, a lion-hearted servant of her people. Today, her contribution is etched into the story of this country with the honour she so deeply deserves. May her legacy inspire generations. May her courage continue to light the path. May her name live forever," she praised.

The funeral will take place on Tuesday, 2 December at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Soweto.

Her husband, Ntethe Mposwa, comforted her with a sweet and assuring message. He recounted the promise he made to the late stalwart when he married her daughter.

"Likuwelonke Mposwa mfazi wam, I am so sorry for your loss, sthandwa sam. I know how deeply you loved Mama. @masechabandlovu, I am grateful that I was able to speak to Mama and promise her that I will always take care of you, stand beside you and support you in every way you need. As we prepare for Mama’s last journey, just know that God is with you, sthandwa sam, He is still on the throne, and he will carry you through this. Usebenzile umama, ulisebenzele ilizwe esiphila kulo. She fought for this country ngempilo yakhe yonke," he wrote.

