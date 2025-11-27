Kharishma's family broke its silence after a viral press release clarified whether the Lekompo musician would be performing during the Christmas and New Year's holidays

Kharishma’s brother, Nthekgeng Mogale, set the record straight regarding some of the claims in the press release

Kharishma is recovering well following a fatal car accident on 31 October 2025 that claimed the lives of two people

The family of popular Limpopo musician Kharishma has spoken out about a widely circulated press release stating that the star won’t be taking bookings this festive season because she's recovering from a car accident.

The Lekompo musician, real name Melita Mogale, was involved in a car accident that claimed the life of her driver at the scene of the accident, Vincent Maphopha (24) and a passenger, Juddy Mabula (26), who was travelling with them two weeks after the car crash on Friday, 31 October 2025. The two victims were also budding Lekompo musicians and students at the University of Limpopo.

Kharishma's family slams fake statement

On Wednesday, 26 November 2025, K.P. Lekoloane released a statement on behalf of Kharishma. According to Daily Sun, Lekoloane claimed that he had been managing the Limpopo-born songstress “behind the scenes."

In the statement titled “Kharishma’s Healing Process Necessitates Absence From Work Throughout the Festive Season,” Lekoloane informed fans and promoters that the Chokeslam musician would not honour any gigs.

“After receiving updates from the family, we are officially informing all our clients and prospective clients that no bookings will be taken throughout the festive season,” part of the statement read.

However, when contacted for comment by the Daily Sun, Kharishma’s family disputed the statement.

In an interview with the publication, Kharishma’s brother and family spokesman, Nthekgeng Mogale, described the statement as fake. Mogale emphasised that K.P. Lekoloane did not consult them before releasing the statement, as he claimed.

Kharishma’s brother said they asked him to take down the statement, which he did graciously.

“The statement is not true. We didn’t give him any approval. He never ran it by the family. That’s why I contacted him and told him to take it down,” Nthekgeng told Daily Sun.

He shared that Kharishma is recovering well, but did not get into detail. In a previous interview with City Press on Sunday, 16 November 2025, he said that the artist was out of danger and was recovering in the hospital.

"We have moved from fighting for life to recovery. It was a bad accident, but we managed to secure life and do what needed to be done," said Nthekgeng.

