The Road Accident Fund's (RAF) Collins Letsoalo has been placed on special leave while an investigation into corruption is conducted

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is conducting a probe into the allegations of corruption over a R79 million lease tender for offices

South Africans were divided by the decision, with some annoyed that he was suspended with full pay until the investigation was over

RAF CEO Collins Letsoalo Placed on Special Leave During Investigation, SA Divided by the Decision

GAUTENG – The embattled Road Accident Fund (RAF) is once again in the headlines.

The Chief Executive Officer of the RAF, Collins Letsoalo, has now been placed on special leave. Letsoalo was placed on leave by the RAF board following an investigation into corruption allegations.

Letsoalo implicated in R79 million tender saga

The RAF is currently being probed by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) for a R79 million lease tender for its offices in Johannesburg. Letsoalo, as CEO of the State-owned fund, is at the centre of the allegations of fraudulent approval of the R79 million deal.

Letsoalo will now remain on leave until the conclusion of the investigation.

Department of Transport national spokesperson, Collen Msibi, explained that leave was not part of disciplinary processes, but just to allow investigations to run smoothly.

Letsoalo previously denied any wrongdoing

In April 2025, Letsoalo was interviewed by eNCA about the allegations, but he denied any wrongdoing.

He also stated that he wasn’t afraid of any investigation into this contract or any other RAF deals.

Letsoalo will still receive his full salary and benefits while on special leave. His term ends in August 2025.

Democratic Alliance welcomes the decision

The Democratic Alliance welcomed the decision to place Letsoalo on precautionary leave, saying that it was long overdue.

The party also said that the decision must be followed by full co-operation with the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) and law enforcement agencies to ensure full transparency and accountability.

“The precautionary suspension of the CEO is just the beginning. The DA will not rest until justice and good governance are restored at the RAF,” the party said.

South Africans weigh in on Letsoalo’s leave

Social media users weighed in on the decision to place Letsoalo on special leave, with many frustrated that he would still be receiving his full salary and benefits. Others argued that Letsoalo was trying to prevent corruption, and that’s why he was targeted.

Basil Adams suggested:

“If he should go to court and be found guilty, then they must recoup the special leave wages they gave him and seize his assets, movable and immovable, via the Asset Forfeiture Unit.”

Rodney Mattheys said:

“On full pay, I guess. Could be on special leave for years.”

Victor Azevedo added:

“For a couple of years on full pay. What a bonus.”

Helene Lientjie Brink stated:

“South Africa - the only place in the world where you can steal millions and then be placed on leave. You sit at home and do nothing, and still receive your full salary, and nothing happens to you. Ooooh yes, better still, you get a place in Parliament! What an absolute joke we are.”

Obakeng Bucks Mareme claimed:

“Clearly, people are misinformed. Mr Letsoalo closed the taps on lawyers; hence, they want him out.”

Lesibana Mahloma agreed:

“He closed the taps, now he is a target.”

William Selamolela stated:

“He is not corrupt, that guy. The corrupted ones are having issues with him being the stumbling block for them.”

Obeng Joann said:

“The guy is fighting corruption, and the looters hate him. He saved the RAF millions of rands.

