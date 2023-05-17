Phil Mphela has reported that Big Brother Titans' finale had fewer viewers than Big Brother Mzansi

According to the Twitter blogger, BBTitans received 346 000 views, while BBMzansi had 753 000 on Mzansi Magic

Mphela and Mzansi debated the causes of the drop, and loadshedding was one of the factors that caused many not to watch

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Mzansi has stated why they didn't watch Big Brother Titans finale after it received poor ratings compared to Big Brother Mzansi. Image: @kingcregx and @khosi_twala

Source: Instagram

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela sparked a social media debate after reporting that Big Brother Titans' finale received low ratings.

On Twitter, Phil stated that just 346 000 people tuned in to Mzansi Magic on 2 May when South Africa's Khosi Twala was crowned the winner.

"Big Brother Titans finale lured 346K viewers to Mzansi Magic on Sunday April 2nd. A disappointing draw compared to Big Brother Mzansi which pulled 753K for it finale. #BBTitans dominated and still amasses huge engagement on social media. Why do you think that is?"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Phil Mphela and Big Brother Titans' viewers debate possible reasons for poor ratings

As Phil questioned Big Brother Titans fans about what they believed the show needed to draw the same numbers as Big Brother Mzansi, they were honest.

Some complained that the reality TV show lacked entertaining housemates since many were evicted before showing their full potential. Others pointed the fault at the ridiculous loadshedding schedule as April had stage 6 loadshedding, reported EWN.

@unusuaIHQ said:

"The tweets that got exposed of the director already congratulating his winner. Websites leaked the order of the top 6. So, who in their right mind was going to watch the finale when they already knew the outcome?"

@nkhensanie shared:

"I never really watched #BBTitans. It didn't have that thing for me."

@v_bonna posted:

"I had loadshedding that day."

@hlehle_miti replied:

"Personally, I didn’t watch the finale because I knew who was winning. The pairing messed things up. As much as they were trying to be fair, It would have been nice for individuals to battle it out."

@ZaharaAbdallah7 commented:

"The production was the downfall of Big Brother Titans. The professionalism from BBN is top-notch."

Big Brother Titans winner Khosi Twala finally meets her biggest fan Zandie Khumalo, sweet interaction trends

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Big Brother Titans winner Khosi Twala met singer and Kelly Khumalo's sister, Zandie Khumalo.

Taking to Instagram, Zandie shared that Khosi visited her before she walked up on stage to play at her recent gig for the KZN Department of Transport budget speech gala dinner.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News