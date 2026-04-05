Relebohile Mofokeng has been earning plaudits from fans and veterans, and he's recently been compared to legendary Themba Zwane

The Mamelodi Sundowns captain is seen as one of the best players of all time in the Premier Soccer League after being consistent for many years

A sports journalist, while speaking to Briefly News, shared his thoughts on the recent comparison between Mofokeng and Zwane

Orlando Pirates forward Relebohile Mofokeng has recently been compared to veteran and legend Themba Zwane amid his recent performance in the Betway Premiership.

The South African youngster scored a hat-trick in Pirates' win over TS Galaxy in the Betway Premiership, and has been earning praises from pundits, fans and the legend of the game.

The 21-year-old won the Player of the Month in the Premier Soccer League two months in a row, and he's tipped by many to nab the PSL Player of the Season award if he continues producing world-class performances till the end of the campaign.

Mofokeng and Zwane's comparison

Sports journalist Themba Modise, in an exclusive chat with Briefly News, spoke on the comparison between Mofokeng and Zwane and claimed it's too early.

"Mofokeng is a talented player, and he's doing great things presently, but it's too early to compare him to Zwane, who has been consistent for years and he's still killing it," he said.

"Mofokeng needs to show a level of consistency Zwane has shown over the years in the Premier Soccer League with Mamelodi Sundowns, and also when he represents Bafana Bafana.

"I still think Zwane is more skilful than Mofokeng, but there's still loads of time and years for the youngster to catch up, and he's on a good path towards achieving that."

How Mofokeng can beat Zwane's legacy

Modise speaks further about the comparison between Mofokeng and Zwane, outlining how the youngster can move ahead of the veteran in the future.

"Zwane has won 9 league titles and could make it 10 at the end of this season, a feat I think Mofokeng might not be able to match if he stays in the Premier Soccer League," he added.

"If Mofokeng earns a move to Europe, he becomes an important player and wins bigger trophies, just like Benni McCarthy, then he might enter into the conversation, but as of now, Zwane is still incomparable with the youngster."

Mofokeng and Zwane are expected to be in Hugo Broos' final squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the latter missing out on selection for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Mofokeng tipped to win PSL big award

Briefly News also reported that Mofokeng has been tipped to win the Premier Soccer League Footballer of the Year award after his amazing performance for Orlando Pirates so far this season.

The Pirates star has been one of the best players in the Betway Premiership since the start of 2026, and his performance has helped the Bucs continue to fight for the league title.

Source: Briefly News