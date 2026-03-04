A throwback video of beloved domestic worker Sis Thembi driving Malcolm's Land Cruiser into the wall started making the rounds again

The clip showed Malcolm's reaction after realising what had happened, and how he handled the situation

People praised Malcolm and his wife for the way they responded, with many saying most employers would not have reacted the same way

A throwback video of domestic worker Sis Thembi and her employer, Malcolm Wentzel, resurfaced on Facebook page @Podcast El Jangueo on 24 February 2026. In the clip, one of the other employees at the home calls for Malcolm after noticing something has gone wrong. Malcolm comes running and finds that his Land Cruiser's bull bar has been driven straight into the window pane of their Johannesburg home.

Thembi's explanation was that she thought Malcolm had asked her to take the van to run an errand. Malcolm disagreed. Either way, the damage was done. The bull bar had knocked into the window, and it was clear that the van had not been the easiest thing for Thembi to handle.

Malcolm's reaction had Mzansi talking

What stood out was not the accident itself but how Malcolm handled it. His first concern was whether Thembi was okay. Once she confirmed she was fine and apologised, he calmed down quickly. He told her he would have to take her for driving lessons, joking that her licence clearly came from a lucky packet.

It is worth noting that this is the same Malcolm who built Thembi a house, gifted her a car and a Rolex watch. Beyond her reported R18,000 monthly salary, the two have built what many describe as a family-like bond.

When Malcolm asked if Thembi was okay before anything else was the detail that stuck with most people watching.

Watch the throwback clip below:

Mzansi laughs at Sis Thembi's driving mishap

South Africans flooded the comments section on Facebook user @Podcast El Jangueo's clip, sharing their love for Malcolm as he didn't react to sis Thembi's incident as they thought he would:

@Tumie Stegling Bokole laughed:

"She said the lucky packet licence is late 🤣 Malcolm, you and your wife are Thembi's God sent! In moments like these, you are laughing 😁"

@Jean-Pierre Potgieter said:

"Haha, shame man, good laughing and at least she is okay. You do not take that Cruiser to heaven, enjoy the good times 😄"

@Mkhovu Siase joked:

"Lucky packet 😅"

@Meagan Cloete gushed:

"You asked if she is fine first, that is what you thought about first. You are amazing 👏"

@Roxanne Roxy Standton compared:

"Malcolm is handling this situation better than my dad 😂🤣 He was going to flip and apologise the next day and only ask the following day if I am fine."

@Nathan Patrick van Wyk said:

"Is jy okay, the crying for me 🤣😂. Like that scene from 'Oh Schucks'."

@Anny Nxumalo added:

"He is gold. First checked if she's okay, then ♥️♥️ You two are meant for each other 🤣♥️"

