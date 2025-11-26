Kiki La Coco shared an old video of Malcolm and domestic worker Thembi dancing to "Woza Woza" by Spokoboi

The clip showed Malcolm wrestling Thembi by lifting and throwing her onto his bed before they both started dancing together

South Africans praised their close relationship, with many saying Malcolm has set an example of how employers should treat their workers

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Malcolm Wentzel's wife, Kiki, shared a video that went viral on her TikTok page. Images: @kiki_la_coco

Source: TikTok

Kiki La Coco, wife of TikTok star Malcolm Wentzel from Mpumalanga, shared a video on 25 November 2025 showing her husband, Malcolm and their domestic worker Thembi Ubisi in a fun wrestling and dance-off. The old clip went viral, getting over 42,000 reactions and more than 1,000 comments from South Africans who love seeing the special bond between Malcolm and Thembi.

The video showed Malcolm and Thembi dancing to the song Woza Woza by Spokoboi. There was also text overlaid on the video that read:

"Madam Speaker and our new President dance off."

At the start of the clip, Malcolm ran towards Thembi and lifted her up before throwing her onto the bed with Kiki recording the funny but dramatic moment. Thembi got up, laughing as two of the pet dogs joined in on the fun. She then pulled out some impressive dance moves, while Malcolm urged her on, and eventually, they danced off. Kiki recorded the entire moment, capturing the fun interaction between employer and employee.

Malcolm Wentzel is a South African TikToker with over 1.4 million followers and the CEO of WENZANE (Pty) Ltd. He's become famous for his heartwarming relationship with Thembi, treating her more like family than just a domestic worker.

Thembi brought out killer moves when dancing off against her employer. Images: @kiki_la_coco

Source: TikTok

Mzansi celebrates their bond

Social media users shared messages of appreciation for the relationship on Malcolm's wife's TikTok page, @kiki_la_coco's clip:

@MusaMkandla@25 wrote:

"Happy birthday CC, and your son 🥰🥰🥰Beautiful family. ALWAYS happy."

@Inspector_James_Carter_🕵🏻‍♂️ said:

"I hope everyone in South Africa is taking notes 📝 ... They have clearly set an example that should be followed 🫡💯"

@maranata😍 shared:

"South Africans are happy without politics❤❤️"

@zamamthe added:

"I think she does her work well... And pray for her boss's success 🙌"

@CommunityStandardsViolater🇿🇦 wrote:

"This is a mother-son love 💚 It's beautiful."

@BIG T. said:

"I don't care who will say whatever, but this man has a pure heart...🙏🙏"

Why dancing creates strong bonds

According to experts at Scientific American, dancing in groups encourages social bonding. University of Oxford psychologist Bronwyn Tarr and her colleagues found that people feel closer to their dance partners after dancing the same steps at the same time. The study showed that both synchrony and physical exertion raised dancers' pain tolerance and made them feel more connected to their group.

Watch the TikTok video below:

More domestic worker stories

Briefly News recently reported on a debate about the salaries of Zimbabwean domestic workers in SA.

recently reported on a debate about the salaries of Zimbabwean domestic workers in SA. Sis Thembi stunned Malcolm when she put up a billboard advertising her R1 million bakkie giveaway competition.

Domestic workers joined a Reddit discussion sharing what they wish employers understood about their work and experiences.

Source: Briefly News