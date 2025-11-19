After announcing the giveaway of a Toyota Hilux GR Sport, content-creating domestic worker Sis Thembi wanted to advertise the competition in a big way

Her employer, Malcolm, was shocked to see what she had done, going from disliking it to loving the idea

People online adored the pair's relationship and laughed at the lengths Sis Thembi went to promote what she called a black mamba

Sis Thembi surprised Malcolm with her plan to promote the vehicle his company was giving away. Images: @malcolm_fkn_wentzel

Businessman Malcolm Wentzel and domestic worker Sis Thembi Ubisi, popular TikTok content creators known for their entertaining skits, were at it again. After Sis Thembi sneakily test-drove the bakkie that Malcolm's company, FKN Army, was giving away, she took matters into her own hands to promote it in their new skit.

On 7 November, 2025, while driving to an unknown location, Sis Thembi looked for ways to advertise the competition where one lucky person could win the roughly R1 million Toyota Hilux GR Sport. She also refers to the bakkie as a black mamba. The competition, with an entry fee of R300, closes on 14 December, 2025, and the winner will be announced on 15 December, 2025.

While Malcolm stopped to get snacks at the garage, Sis Thembi supposedly worked her magic and made a phone call to secure a billboard advertising the giveaway.

When Malcolm got back from the shop and into their vehicle, the pair were back on the road when they saw a billboard with their faces on it. The massive sign also read:

"We don't buy cars, we give them away."

Sis Thembi said to her employer:

"I told you I was busy with marketing, and you thought I was joking?"

At first, Malcolm wasn't too pleased and thought the billboard would get them in trouble. However, after parking his car and having a better view, the entrepreneur said to Sis Thembi:

"Out of all the things in life you have done, this is brilliant!"

Sis Thembi helped Malcolm advertise the car that was a part of FKN Army's giveaway. Image: @malcolm_fkn_wentzel

Sis Thembi and Malcolm amuse South Africans

Several internet users headed to the comment section with laughter after seeing the duo's banter, with some seeing Sis Thembi as a marketing guru. The clip had also sparked an interest among social media users, who were asking questions about the giveaway competition.

@ndumi1255 stated to people on the internet:

"Thembi is not just a housekeeper, she's a businesswoman as well."

The video amused @suze_nelumbo, who added under the post:

"I want this black mamba for myself, thanks to the marketing mom. Now I see how I can get it."

@bruinfunk3 said to the TikTok-famous housekeeper:

"Aunty Thembi, if not for you, this boy would have been lost in life. God has blessed you and his family with each other. Stay blessed, you guys. Thembi, this is your son, look after him, please, even with the babalas."

@gift77772 confessed in the comments:

"Seeing you guys on my For You Page always puts a smile on my face."

@adv_mj_sitsei told the online community with a laugh:

"I love these two. Thembi actually gives Malcom the headache my little sister gives me. Plot twist, I love it, but I rant."

