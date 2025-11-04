An investigation on the earnings of domestic workers found that over 80% are breadwinners supporting an average of four dependents, despite often earning below the legal minimum wage

The report was published by a local publication and shared on their Facebook account, where it garnered massive views and sparked an intense debate over the true salaries of Zimbabwean domestic workers

Many employers claimed they pay Zimbabweans well above the minimum wage, while others highlighted that some domestic workers are still vulnerable to underpayment and exploitation

A post shared by a local publication revealed the amount Zimbabwean domestic workers earn. Image: Tima Miroshnichenko

Source: UGC

The national discussion regarding the wages of essential household employees, often referred to as “House Executives,” intensified after the report was shared on social media. The inquiry focused on the gap between the legal National Minimum Wage and the actual pay received by workers, especially those from Zimbabwe.

Originally shared on The South African’s Facebook account, garnered massive views, likes, and comments from both employers and employees who debated the R5,242 salary per month.

According to the Department of Labour, the National Minimum Wage (NMW) for domestic workers is R28.79 per hour as of 1 March 2025, resulting in a minimum monthly salary of R4,948/88 for a standard 40-hour week. These workers serve as vital breadwinners, with their pay increasing to R5,613.62 per month for a nine-hour daily shift.

The Zimbabwean domestic workers’ salaries

A 2024 survey on the domestic worker sector by SweepSouth found that while South African domestic workers earn (R36.64/hour) and Zimbabwean who make up 59% of domestic workers, and other foreign nationals such as Malawi 3% and Lesotho 1% earning (R33.35/hour) employees often earn above the legal minimum, a notable 46% still receive less than the NWM. This underpayment contributes to the overall monthly income range of R2,105 to R5,242. The agency also notes that 42% of the workers have a Grade 12 qualification, and an additional 15% of that number have gone on to pursue higher education, with others wishing to further their studies.

Social media users were stunned by the figures, with many employers saying they pay their workers more. Image: Ninthgr

Source: UGC

SA debates the domestic worker salaries

The post sparked a vibrant debate on Facebook, focusing heavily on the payment received by domestic workers from Zimbabwe. Many employers claimed that they paid their workers more than the minimum wage, with salaries frequently ranging between R6,500 and R10,000, including overtime.

These employees openly praised the Zimbabwean workers' efficiency, stressing that their performance made it easy to reward them generously. Other viewers noted that exploitation remains a serious problem. They cautioned that other Zimbabwean domestic workers are still paid late or receive far less than the legal NMW, despite their hard work

User @Nelrea Maritz Lockem said:

"They are very hard workers. I paid my domestic worker R5000 per month. She worked Monday to Thursday 08h00 to 16h30 and Fri 08h00 to 15h00."

User @Thokoh Njini Ncube shared:

"It depends on who you work for. Some pocket R10,000 plus rands per month, and get overtime pay."

User @Thobe Khanyile commented:

"I was in Olivedale in JHB, and slept in a B&B. Two young women who were working there were both from Zimbabwe. They said they were underpaid, and sometimes get paid late."

User @Timm Holmes added:

"They are great workers."

User @Sandrina Haeck shared:

"I pay my amazing domestic goddess R400 a day, give her breakfast and dinner. Non live-in. She’s so worth it!"

User @Adriel Kunofeni said:

"I paid my domestic worker R6500 plus weekend groceries."

See the Facebook post here.

3 Briefly News articles about salaries

A woman shared a detailed video on how she doubled her salary to earn R43K in her fourth year of working, and many social media users promised to try her approach.

A mother of one was advised to look for another job after revealing her R4800 salary while participating in a salary reveal challenge on TikTok.

A content creator reviewed the payslip of a part-time firefighter with 12 years of experience, showing a net pay of R2735.37 for 20 hours worked, leaving Mzansi astonished.

Source: Briefly News