Many South Africans joined a Reddit discussion where domestic workers explained what they wish employers understood

Users added personal experiences and frustrations, sparking a wider debate about emotional labour and unrealistic expectations in households

The thread eventually became a reflective moment for both workers and employers, highlighting how important dignity and fairness are in domestic work

South Africans engaged deeply with the thread as it revealed overlooked challenges in domestic work and encouraged a broader conversation about fairness, dignity, and better employer awareness.

A Reddit post shared by user your__mum420 three months ago opened up a wide conversation about the lived experiences of domestic workers in South Africa, and what they feel employers often overlook. Posted on r/askSouthAfrica, the thread invited workers and those familiar with the industry to share what they wished employers understood about the realities of the job, how work conditions truly affect them, and why small changes could improve day-to-day experiences. The discussion gained traction quickly as South Africans engaged with personal stories, concerns about workplace respect, and issues such as long hours, unrealistic expectations, and poor communication.

Many commenters added context about challenges that don’t always get spoken about, such as the lack of proper protective gear when dealing with harsh cleaning products, exposure to unpleasant conditions, and being expected to work until late in winter simply to wait for laundry to dry. Others mentioned the emotional side of the job, explaining that domestic workers often sense things employers think they hide, like certain habits around the home, and yet they still carry on professionally. The thread also highlighted practical concerns like being paid under R30 per hour, which is below South Africa's legal minimum wage for domestic workers, as well as dealing with transport costs, and facing deposit fees from banks that cut into already limited salaries. Several people raised similar frustrations about disrespect, shouting, and condescending behaviour that makes the working environment feel tense and degrading.

Insights on treatment and fairness

As more users added their views, the post shared by Reddit user your__mum420 gained steady traction and sparked a bigger community discussion. In the days after it was posted, dozens of comments poured in sharing real-life examples, reactions to other people’s experiences, and stories from employers who were shocked by the treatment described. From people mentioning expensive banking fees to employers offering UIF and pension contributions, the thread became a mix of frustration, reflection, and accountability. The conversation kept expanding as South Africans engaged with different angles of the topic, each revealing how wide the gap can be between employers’ assumptions and workers’ actual experiences.

By the end of the discussion, the general feeling from the community was clear: many domestic workers simply want fairness, respect, and basic dignity. Commenters expressed empathy and disbelief at the conditions some workers face, and many said they hoped the thread would push employers to rethink the way they treat the people who run their homes. While opinions varied, most users agreed that domestic workers deserve better communication, safer working conditions, and the same consideration employers expect for themselves.

Here's what the internet had to say

VolantTardigrade said:

“I’m not one anymore, but I could always tell if you peed in the shower. And honestly, people need to stop expecting domestic workers to read their minds for under R30 an hour. Give them proper protective gear, stop making them wait until 6 pm for your laundry, and for the love of everything, stop shouting. Even preschoolers know better.”

Thepuppeteer777777 added:

“Shouting at domestic workers is just a nasty power trip. No one deserves to be yelled at, and I’d honestly be embarrassed having someone clean my skid marks.”

VolantTardigrade shared:

“Thank you, because I’m still trying to understand how someone sits that far forward to spray things up the toilet seat XD.”

LogicalCauliflower0 said:

“My older sister is a domestic worker, and her employer gives her TWO slices of bread and black tea for the whole day. She even has her own cheap toilet paper to use, the kind that guarantees you’ll finger yourself by accident. These are our mothers and sisters. Let them eat and use what you eat and use.”

IllustriousNight1460 shared:

“I’m horrified for your sister. Giving someone their own toilet paper is wild. People often forget how much of a luxury it is to have someone clean their home. Expecting hard physical labour and barely offering food, that’s how South Africans dehumanise people based on class.”

Imvubutoo wrote:

“She’s been with Standard Bank for over 20 years and won’t move, so we just cover the fee. They charge her R100 for every electronic deposit. She showed me her statement, and she’s right. It’s daylight robbery.”

SAJames84 shared:

“I employ a domestic worker at home and two at my office. All are registered with SARS, I contribute to their UIF, and I invest monthly into tax-free accounts as their pension. People think I’m crazy, but I spend more time with them than with my family. Why wouldn’t I take care of them?”

Mickyburton said:

“Don’t shout at domestic workers, it makes you a terrible person. Be friendly. Keep them hydrated. Please don’t force them to stay longer than needed. Give extra when you can. The smallest kindness makes the biggest difference.”

