40+ best Hermione Granger quotes and magical wisdom

Hermione Granger is one of the most beloved fictional characters in the magical world of Harry Potter. She stands out as a beacon of intelligence, bravery, and loyalty to her friends. The Muggle-born witch attended Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Some of the best Hermione Granger quotes and lines are highlighted below.

Hermione is one of the main characters who have played a pivotal role in many events throughout the seven-volume J.K. Rowling fantasy books. British actress Emma Watson played her role in the Harry Potter film series.

Hermione Granger quotes from the books

Hermione quotes from the Harry Potter books reflect her wit, intelligence, and strong sense of justice. These are some of her famous quotes from the series:

1. "You do realize that your sheets are changed, your fires lit, your classrooms cleaned, and your food cooked by a group of magical creatures who are unpaid and enslaved?" Hermione says this line to Ron Weasley in the second book, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, while discussing the mistreatment of house elves at Hogwarts.

2. "Fear of a name increases fear of the thing itself." She said the line in the first book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, when Ron and Harry were discussing the Dark Lord Voldemort, and Ron was afraid to say his name.

3. "You could claim that anything's real if the only basis for believing in it is that nobody's proved it doesn't exist!" She says the quote in the fifth book, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. She was discussing the existence of the Crumple-Horned Snorkack with Luna Lovegood.

4. "Honestly, Ron, you are the most insensitive wart I have ever had the misfortune to meet." She says this in the fifth book, Harry Potter and the Order of Phoenix, during a heated argument with Ron.

5. "It's the unknown we fear when we look upon death and darkness, nothing more," Hermione said the line to Harry in the sixth book, Harry Potter and Half-Blood Prince, when they discussed the possibility of death and the fear that comes with it.

6. "I'm hoping to do some good in the world." She says the line in the series' seventh book, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, when asked about what she wants to do after leaving Hogwarts.

7. "It means 'dirty blood.' Mudblood's a foul name for someone who's Muggle-born. Someone with non-magic parents. Someone like me." She mentions the line in the second book, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets while explaining the meaning of the term Mudblood.

8. "One person can't feel all that at once; they'd explode." She says the quote in the fifth book, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, when Ron Weasley questions her about why she is crying.

9. "It would be quite nice if you stopped jumping down our throats, Harry, because in case you haven't noticed, Ron and I are on your side," Hermione says the line in the fifth book, Order of the Phoenix while expressing her frustration with Harry's behaviour.

10. "I'm not an owl." This is Hermione Granger's quote from the fourth book, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. It is her response to Harry when he asks her to pass on a message to Ron.

11. "Is that really what my hair looks like from the back?" She says the line in the third book, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, in the scene where she and Harry use a Time-Turner to go back in time, and she sees her hair from the back for the first time.

Wise Hermione Granger quotes

Hermione's quotes and brilliance extend beyond the wizarding world, and she is committed to making a positive difference. These are some of her good quotes from Harry Potter to inspire you.

12. "It's not how you are alike. It's how you are not," Hermione says this quote in the film Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire when Harry is feeling insecure about being chosen as a Triwizard champion and is comparing himself to Cedric Diggory.

13. "We've got to be able to defend ourselves. It's expected!" Hermione says the quote in the fifth book, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, while talking to Harry about the rising threat of Lord Voldemort and the Death Eaters, emphasizing the importance of learning defensive magic to protect themselves.

14. "We've got to plan! We've got to figure it out.." Hermione says the line in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows while discussing the plan to destroy the Horcruxes with Harry.

15. "No, Harry. Even in the wizarding world, hearing voices isn't a good sign." She says the quote in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets when Harry is troubled by a mystery that others cannot hear.

16. "Sometimes friendship means not having to say anything. Thank yous and apologies can sometimes get lost, but that doesn't mean they're unexpressed." She says the line in the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 film.

17. "Oh, for heaven's sake! Listen to me, all of you! You've got just as much right as wizards to be unhappy! You've got the right to wages, holidays, and proper clothes; you don't have to do everything you're told — look at Dobby!" In the movie Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, she says this line to the house elves enslaved at Hogwarts when she is trying to convince them to fight for their rights.

18. "Awful things happen to wizards who meddle with time, Harry." She says the line in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban while discussing with Harry the dangers of using the Time-Turner.

Quotes of Hermione Granger when she was overworked

Hermione Granger is portrayed as hardworking throughout the series, but sometimes, she gets frustrated when she has a huge workload. These quotes reflect the challenges she faces in managing her responsibilities.

19. "I've been up for nearly twenty-four hours. I need sleep." She says the line in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban while conversing with Harry and Ron about using a Time-Turner to attend multiple classes, leading to exhaustion.

20. "I've got too much to do, too many subjects. I'm never going to get it all done". In Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Hermione is overwhelmed by her class schedule and the pressure of the upcoming O.W.L. exams during the fifth year.

21. "Honestly, between all the classes, the homework, and the constant threat of dark forces, I feel like there aren't enough hours in the day!" She says the line in Harry Potter and the Order of Phoenix.

22. "Why does everything have to happen at once? Exams, Quidditch matches, and the Triwizard Tournament – it's overwhelming!" Hermione says the quote in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

23. "I've been living in the library lately. If I don't get some sleep soon, Madam Pince might adopt me as her assistant." She says the line in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

24. "I have a mountain of books to read, a cauldron to brew, and a dozen scrolls of parchment to fill out. Sleep is a luxury I can't afford right now." She says the line in the third book, The Prisoner of Azkaban, when Harry and Ron Weasley ask her why she is not coming to Hogsmeade with them.

Sassy Hermione Granger quotes

At times, Hemione would exhibit a sassy and witty side. These quotes capture her ability to assert herself with humour;

25. "I hope you're pleased with yourselves. We could all have been killed—or worse, expelled. Now, if you don't mind, I'm going to bed." She says this when she is frustrated with Harry and Ron's antics and feels pressure about following the rules in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

26. "Honestly, don't you two read?" She tells Harry and Ron Weasley during the scene in the Hogwarts Express in the film adaptation of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. She is frustrated that the two do not know Nicolas Flamel and the Philosopher's Stone.

27. "Next time there's a ball, pluck up the courage and ask me before someone else does! And not as a last resort!" She says this line to Ron Weasley in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire after he asks her to the Yule Ball as a last-minute choice, and she is disappointed that he did not ask her earlier.

28. "I've always admired your courage, Harry, but sometimes you can be really thick. You don't really think you're going to be able to find all those Horcruxes by yourself, do you? You need us, Harry." She says this line in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows when Harry plans to go after Horcruxes alone.

29. "If you're going to kill Harry, you'll have to kill us, too." She tells Sirius Black in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban after he threatened to kill Harry.

30. "When are you going to get it into your head? We're in this together!" She says to Harry in Harry Potter and the Order the Phoenix after he expresses his doubts about the support he is receiving from friends.

31. "Just because you have the emotional range of a teaspoon doesn't mean we all have," Hermione tells Ron Weasley in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix after he commented on Cho Chang's emotional state.

32. "You've got dirt on your nose. Did you know that?" She says the quote in the first book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone when meeting Harry and Ron Weasley for the first time on the Hogwarts Express. She points out dirt on Ron's nose.

33. "It's sort of exciting, isn't it? Breaking the rules." She said the line to Harry in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix after they secretly formed Dumbledore's Army and practised spells.

34. You're saying it wrong. It's LeviOsa. Not LeviosAR!" She said the line to Ron Weasley in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone to correct his pronunciation of the Levitation Charm during Professor Flitwick's Charms class.

35. "Me! Books! And cleverness! There are more important things - friendship and bravery." She says the line in the first book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. She was with Harry and Ron on their way to face the last enchantment protecting the Philosopher's Stone.

36. "Are you sure that's a real spell? Well, it's not very good, is it?" She says the line in the first book, The Philosopher's Stone when Ron Weasley attempts to perform a levitation spell on his broomstick during their first flying lesson.

37. "At least no one on the Gryffindor team had to buy their way in. They got in on pure talent." She says the line in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets when discussing the Slytherin Quidditch team with Ron Weasley and how they may have cheated to get ahead.

38. "She's only interested in you because she thinks you are the chosen one," Hermione says this line in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince while cautioning Harry about Romilda Vane's motivations.

39. "Just because it's taken you three years to notice, Ron, doesn't mean no one else has spotted I'm a girl!" She says this to Ron Weasley in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire when he is surprised to learn that other boys have noticed that Hermione is a girl.

40. "Excuse me, I have to go vomit!" She says this in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince after she sees Ron accepting an embarrassing necklace from Lavender.

What is Hermione's most famous quote?

One of her most famous lines is, "Stop, stop, stop! You're going to take someone's eye out. Besides, you're saying it wrong. “It’s LeviOsa, not LeviosAR!”. The quote is from the first book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. She was correcting Ron Weasley's pronunciation during a Charm's class.

What was Emma Watson's famous line in Harry Potter?

British actress Emma Watson portrayed Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series. Her character is known for many memorable lines, but the most famous is, "Stop, stop, stop! You're going to take someone's eye out. Besides, you're saying it wrong. “It’s LeviOsa, not LeviosAR!”

What is Hermione Granger's famous spell?

One of her most famous spells is Alohomora, which she uses to access doors and forbidden areas. She is also known for the Lumos spell used to produce light from the tip of the caster's wand.

What is Hermione Granger best known for?

Hermione Granger is a complex and multi-dimensional character. She is known for her intelligence, magical prowess, dedication to learning, and strong sense of justice.

The above Hermione Granger quotes are not just lines from a magical adventure but nuggets of timeless wisdom that resonate with the magic within. Be inspired!

