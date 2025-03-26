Mokoena's inclusion in the 2-0 victory over Lesotho raised concerns as he had already accumulated two yellow cards, making him ineligible according to FIFA rules

Bafana Bafana head coach, Hugo Broos, chose to remain tight-lipped on the issue surrounding Teboho Mokoena’s yellow card situation following South Africa’s 2-0 victory over Benin in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday evening.

Broos, speaking to the media in Abidjan, refused to comment on whether the midfielder's eligibility could impact the team’s future qualification prospects.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos addresses the Teboho Mokoena yellow card controversy, which could impact South Africa’s World Cup qualification. FIFA’s decision is pending.Image Credit/Lefty Shivambu.

Ineligibility and Potential Sanction

Earlier reports revealed that Bafana Bafana could be docked three points from their 2-0 victory over Lesotho last Friday, which was marred by the inclusion of Mokoena.

The midfielder had already accumulated two yellow cards in the qualification campaign, which according to FIFA rules, made him ineligible for the match.

The news has raised concerns about the possibility of severe consequences for the team’s World Cup hopes, with the potential sanction threatening to affect the remaining four matches in their qualification group.

Broos Avoids Comment on the Issue

Despite the growing controversy, Broos was careful not to discuss the matter in detail during his press conference after the Benin game.

Firstly, you understand that I won't comment on that.

Broos said, speaking in French.

It is something that will be resolved in the coming weeks, so you shouldn't expect anything from me, no comment.

The Belgian coach’s refusal to engage on the issue may be in an effort to avoid inflaming the situation before any official decision is made by FIFA.

While the yellow card accumulation rule is clear, the decision to potentially deduct points could have significant ramifications for South Africa’s World Cup campaign.

What’s at Stake for Bafana Bafana?

Should FIFA decide to impose a points deduction, it would significantly alter the group standings, potentially jeopardizing Bafana Bafana’s path to the 2026 World Cup.

With only four matches remaining in the qualification phase, the team will need to stay focused and keep their performance on track to secure a spot in the tournament.

However, the uncertainty surrounding Mokoena’s yellow card issue could add extra pressure in the coming weeks. As it stands, Bafana Bafana and their coach remain in limbo, waiting for FIFA's official decision on whether any action will be taken.

Bafana Bafana Edge Closer to World Cup

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana secured a crucial 2-0 victory over Benin in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday, 25 March 2025, with goals from Lyle Foster and Jayden Adams.

The win, which followed another 2-0 triumph over Lesotho, put South Africa three points clear at the top of their qualifying group.

However, controversy arose over the inclusion of suspended midfielder Tebogo Mokoena in the squad against Lesotho, potentially risking a points deduction.

