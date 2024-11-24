Amakhosi legends Patrick' Ace' Ntsoelengoe, Nelson 'Teenage' Dladla, Neil Tovey, and Lucas Radebe were recent inductees into the South African Football Hall of Fame.

Following the quartet's induction, current Chiefs skipper Yusuf Maart said he was inspired by their contributions and said he will strive to emulate their achievements

Local football fans praised the four Chiefs legends on social media, while they also admired other inductees such as Jomo Sono, Shakes Mashaba and Desiree Ellis

Kaizer Chiefs skipper Yusuf Maart said he has been inspired by club legends such as Patrick' Ace' Ntsoelengoe, Nelson 'Teenage' Dladla, Neil Tovey, and Lucas Radebe.

The Chiefs midfielder was in attendance as the legends were inducted alongside fellow Mzansi football royalty Jomo Sono, Shakes Mashaba and Desiree Ellis.

Bafana Bafana legends Lucas Radebe and Neil Tovey were among the new class of South African Football Hall of Fame inductees. Image: Christian Augustin and Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts.

The much-criticised Maart, who was in attendance when the group was inducted on Wednesday, 20 November 2024, said the club legends inspire the current squad.

Yusuf Maart admires club legends

Chiefs celebrated their legends in the tweet below:

According to the Chiefs website, Maart said he and his current teammates must strive to be recognised as legends in the future.

Maart said:

"This should serve as an inspiration to the current generation of players. Players should not think they've made it when they arrive at Chiefs. In fact, that's when the hard work should begin."

The induction of the legends served as a morale booster for Chiefs, who the PSL has fined six times since August 2023

Fans praised Chiefs legends

Local football fans praised the local legends, while some questioned why fellow Mzansi legends were excluded from the hall of fame.

Navegate Praise Chauke said one of the legends must take up a new role:

"Let them move to SAFA Headquarters now. Dr Danny Jordan has done well, but I think he should leave before embarrassing himself."

Bafana Mhlanga made a suggestion:

"Benni McCarthy deserves to be there, too."

Mzwela Mzwela asked a question:

"What about Doctor Khumalo and Benni?"

Gear Chronicle is happy:

"Happy to see all legends in the game being appreciated."

John Walland praised the legends:

"Congratulations."

