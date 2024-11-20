Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs are busy rebuilding under Nasreddine Nabi, but the side has suffered six PSL penalties since the start of the 2023/2024 season

The club’s fines have all been due to unruly fan behaviour following losses or controversial referee decisions

Briefly News has examined the instances where Chiefs were punished and the amount they have been forced to pay

Since the start of the 2023/2024 season, the PSL disciplinary committee has penalised Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs six times due to unruly fan behaviour.

Two instances occurred this season, while the Soweto side was penalised four times last season as it ended a lowly tenth in the PSL.

Briefly News has examined the instances where the club was punished and the amounts they were forced to pay, adding up to nearly R1 million.

In addition to the fines, Chiefs, who apologised, are liable to pay over R50 000 every time the disciplinary board convenes, which adds an extra cost of over R300 000 to the total amount.

Saturday, 2 November 2024 - R150 000

The latest fine suffered by Chiefs came after their 4-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Carling Cup quarterfinal.

Fans evaded the field and attempted to attack match officials, and as a result, the club was charged with R150 000, half of the initial R200 000, and a suspended R50 000.

Saturday, 28 September 2024 - R150 000

Chiefs fans threw objects at match officials after they were denied a late equaliser during their 2-1 PSL loss to Sundowns.

The controversial decision to deny Edson Castillo’s late goal due to a foul in the build-up enraged fans and the PSL handed an R150 000 fine following their actions.

Sunday, 20 August 2023 - R100 000

Fans reacted to Amakhosi’s 1-0 defeat to TS Galaxy by throwing objects onto the field at the Mbombela Stadium and were charged an R100 000 fine.

The result ended a run of one point in their opening three matches of the season, and the club had to fork out R70 000, while R30 000 was suspended.

Wednesday, 20 September 2023 - R150 000

For the second time in the opening months of the PSL season, the Soweto club failed to control its fans and was fined R180 000.

After the 1-0 defeat to SuperSport United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, fans pelted objects at former coach Molefi Ntseki.

Saturday, 23 September 2023 - R30 000

Following their anger at a denied penalty during their MTN8 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns, Chiefs fans were again found guilty of transgressions.

For the second time in a week, the PSL weighed heavily on the Soweto club, which was forced to pay R30 000, meaning they forked out R180 000 in one week.

Saturday, 21 October 2023 - R50 000

In the third transgression of last season, Chiefs were fined a previously suspended R50 000 during a 1-0 loss to AmaZulu at the FNB Stadium.

The match proved the last for former coach Ntseki, and the Soweto club was also forced to play its next game behind closed doors.

Nasreddine Nabi wants reinforcements at Kaizer Chiefs

As Briefly News reported, Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has identified the January transfer window as a potential window for bringing new talent to the club.

The Tunisian coach has identified a new striker and winger as his primary targets after losing three of its last five matches.

