Kaizer Chiefs Mourn the Death of Orlando Pirates Legend, Mzansi React

Kaizer Chiefs have mourned the death of a Orlando Pirates legend who died after being confined to a wheelchair for a long period

The South African football legend was rated as one the best players in the country's history before his passing

Local football fans joined the Glamour Boys in mourning the passing of the Pretoria Callies legend on social media

Kaizer Chiefs have joined the South African football world in mourning the death of Orlando Pirates legend Lucas 'Masterpieces' Moripe, who sadly passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2024.

Moripe is rated as one of the greatest footballers in South Africa's history, as he was a popular figure in the league during the 70s and 80s era.

Local fans popularly called him "The God of football" during his time at Pretoria Callies. In 1973, he was named Sportsman of the Year.

Kaizer Chiefs mourn the death of Moripe

According to iDiskiTimes, Lucas joined Pirates in 1981 but struggled from the effects of a constant knee injury.

Kaizer Chiefs have put their rivalry with Orlando Pirates behind them as they mourned the passing of Moripe.

The Glamour Boys released a statement on their official handle on X(formerly known as Twitter) to express their condolences on the football legend's death.

"Our Deepest Heartfelt Condolences go to the family, friends and football fraternity for the passing of the football legend and stalwart Lucas Masterpieces Moripe," the club stated.

"May his soul rest in peace."

Mzansi react to Chiefs' condolence message

tipesca said:

"Condolences to the legend's family and friends as well as to the football fraternity. May his soul rest in peace."

gaselanonto wrote:

"We really need a sad button liking this post feels bad but we have no choice Rest in peace Masterpieces Moripe 💔"

bongumusagwala1 shared:

"Rest in peace Masterpiece, may your soul rest in eternal peace."

sTanZa_tz commented:

"Condolences to the football family allover."

Donny_Lonzo reacted:

"May his soul rest in peace. 🕊️"

