On the latest episode of Uthando Nes'thembu , Musa Mseleku revealed how MaKhumalo, his third wife, questioned the paternity of his newborn child

Musa Mseleku and his fifth wife, MaKhwela, have welcomed a new baby, expanding his list of children

MaKhumalo is said to have requested a DNA test, and this was revealed during a conversation between Mseleku and MaNgwabe

Musa Mseleku spoke about how MaKhumalo questioned the DNA of MaKhwela’s child. Image: Thobilek, Musa.mseleku, Khwela_samke

On the latest Uthando Nes'thembu episode, Musa Mseleku revealed to his wife, MaNgwabe, how MaKhumalo was sceptical about the paternity of his child.

Musa Mseleku's fifth wife, Samke 'MaKhwela' Khwela, welcomed their first child together in 2025, but one person who was not too sure about it, Thobile Khumalo, asked Musa to get a DNA test.

This was because she was allegedly unsure about the child. The businessman and polygamist then rejected Khumalo's request.

The reality TV show is now in its 9th season, and it airs twice weekly on Mzansi Magic. It focuses on the life of polygamist Musa Mseleku and his five wives and children. After every episode, Mzansi offers their opinions on Musa's life and family.

Mzansi reacts to Musa's revelation

Below are some of the reactions from online users, who are for and against Khumalo's request. Some people even trolled Samke for placing herself in that position.

@MMothobi30345 reacted:

"MaKhumalo is a hypocrite, now that is Samke's time she must consider other wives feeling but she "MaK" didn't consider anyone's feelings when she got married to Musa as a neighbour's daughter."

@AmbiguiTeePee stated:

"It makes sense now why Samke was explaining who her kids look like."

@Mphoo_Chidi said:

"I think she was just being petty because the new wife comes from her village. In her mind girl is there for the money."

@faffie_bila said:

"MaKhumalo was carrying all the burden financially because she was overcompensating. Now that she has closed her purse, Musa is angry. I wonder if she bought electricity lapha eSea Park."

@MissVenus_Kat shared:

"Samke saying she is not in the marriage to be a baby maker, but Mseleku saying making babies is her only job #Uthandonesthembu."

@MMothobi30345 stated:

Musa on MaKhwela calling him pet names

In the latest episode of Uthando Nes'thembu, MaKhwela kept calling Musa 'My man'. Responding to this, Mseleku said it was unacceptable for her to do that because, as a man, he has no owner.

"MaKhwela cannot call me 'My man' and expect me to keep quiet. Because this means she owns me...A man has no owner," he said.

Fans argued that there is zero chemistry between the couple, looking at how Musa is not a fan on his wives' pet names.

