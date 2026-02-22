Mzansi Magic's popular telenovela iThonga , which explores the spiritual bond between twins Sanele and Banele, has been cancelled after 260 episodes

The spiritual telenovela stars actors Ayanda Borotho, Nkanyiso Mchunu, Menzi Biyela, Nelisiwe Sibiya, and more

Mzansi Magic viewers took to social media this week to comment on the show being cancelled

Fan-favourite TV Show 'iThonga' Ends, SA Reacts: "It Didn't Make Sense"

Mzansi Magic's spiritual telenovela Ithonga, led by former The Wife actor Bonko Khoza and produced by Tshedza Pictures, will conclude at the end of its only season after 260 episodes.

The TV show is the latest telenovela to get canned after Genesis, which stars Baby Cele, Nay Maps, and KB Motsilenyane.

iThonga premiered in March 2025 after the channel confirmed that My Brother's Keeper and Umkhokha: The Curse were cancelled.

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald shared on his X account on Friday, 20 February 2026, that iThonga has been canned. According to media reports, the telenovela will air its last episode on Friday, 27 February 2026.

iThonga told the story of twin brothers Banele and Sanele (played by Bonko Khoza), whose lives are bound by destiny but divided by circumstance/

iThonga viewers respond to the TV show ending

@ChristinaM58236 replied:

"Ithonga was boring to be honest. I lost interest in episode 5."

@molef34471 wrote:

"With ithonga I really tried til I gave up. It kept repeating the same thing. They truly got a great cast, but ay no the writers ruined that show honestly.....so I say good riddance as for genesis ke shap"

@PhutiMosima3 reacted:

"I can't believe I watched Ithonga Episode 1 to 120 in 1 week and a half weeks."

@HalalisaniDlam1 responded:

"Thank God, iThonga was the worst. I even stopped watching, and I don't usually do that, even if a show is boring. I want to see the end, but with that show, I couldn't."

@MfundosDan said:

"IThonga was the most boring one ever. From the 1st episode."

@MaphindiMkhwane wrote:

"As for Ithonga, it would be great if executive producers like Phathu and Gwydion could give more people a chance to create their own telenovelas."

@iNjabulo_ replied:

"iThonga had a really long run... I must've stopped on episode 120 something... I really think they should've kept it nice, sweet, and short... But rather decided to really milk it dry to a point where it was repetitive."

@pedaM68895703 said:

"Good.. They recycle the same thing, using one language, and it has become boring. We need new things. South Africa has many languages and cultures, and they should reintroduce them into the media, which creates variety."

@michaelmdsh1 responded:

"iThonga started well, it got messed up and started being boring."

