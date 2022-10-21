80+ hilarious Laffy Taffy jokes, sayings and puns that will crack you up

Laffy Taffy is arguably one of the best candies for children and adults for various reasons. While the children satisfy their sweet tooth, they also get to write and send jokes featured inside the wrapper. These jokes are bound to crack up even adults who are always amazed by the children's creative thinking behind the quirky Q and A jokes. Check out some hilarious Laffy Taffy jokes here if you need a good laugh.

Discover 80+ hilarious Laffy Taffy jokes, sayings and puns to crack the ribs of your friends.

Laughter is the best medicine which is why you need a dose of some Laffy Taffy wrapper jokes. Some are hilarious, and others are stupidly funny that you cannot help but laugh. We know there are thousands online but look at the collection of our favourite yet stupid Laffy taffy jokes.

Hilarious Laffy Taffy jokes

Before we delve into these Laffy Taffy puns, let us first answer a few commonly asked questions to explain their source. They include:

What does Laffy Taffy mean?

The term refers to the texture of the taffy and its embodiment of short but silly question-and-answer-style jokes. The questions are written and sent by children and then featured in the taffy wrapper.

Is Laffy Taffy a Nestlé brand?

It is a brand manufactured by Nestlé and sold under their Willy Wonka Candy Company brand. The candy brand was first produced in the 1970s.

Does Laffy Taffy still exist?

Is the brand still operational, or was Laffy Taffy discontinued? They are still operational, but today the brand is a product of the Ferrara Candy Company.

What is the best Laffy Taffy flavour?

There are several flavours to choose from, including chocolate, banana, and strawberry flavours. However, most sources indicate the banana flavour is the most preferred by most Americans.

80+ of the best Laffy Taffy jokes

Without further ado, here are some funny Laffy Taffy jokes to tell your friend or family members:

1. Why was the broom late? It overswept.

2. Why did the chicken go to the library? To check out a bawk.

3. How do bulls write? With a bullpen.

4. How does the moon cut his hair? Eclipse it.

5. What's a parasite? A place you go in Paris.

6. What kind of tea is sometimes hard to swallow? Reality.

7. Can February march? No, but April May.

8. What did the egg say to the frying pan? You crack me up.

9. What is thin, white, and scary? Homework.

10. Why don't birds follow directions? They like to wing it.

11. What did one campfire say to the other? Let's go out one of these days!

12. How do you get an alien baby to sleep? You rocket.

13. How do you turn soup into gold? Add 24 carrots.

14. How do billboards talk? Sign language.

15. What type of store do apes own? Monkey business.

16. What shoe type can't decide? Flip flops.

17. What did the hurricane say to the island? I've got my eye on you!

18. When do you stop at green and go at red? When you're eating a watermelon!

19. Why do shoemakers go to heaven? They have good soles.

20. What kind of music do chiropractors listen to? Hip hop.

21. What do you call a broken window? A plain in the glass.

22. What do frogs order at a restaurant? French flies.

23. What do you call a happy cowboy? A jolly rancher.

24. What did the girl sea say when the boy sea asked her on a date? Shore.

25. Did you hear the joke about the toilet? Never mind, it's too dirty.

26. Why did the bones cross the street? They didn't; the dogs ate them.

27. What is a good spot for a taste bud? I forgot… it is on the tip of my tongue.

28. What do you all a fancy sea creature? Sofishticated.

29. What is a tree's favourite drink? Root beer.

30. What did the horse say when he tripped? Help! I've fallen, and I can't giddy up.

31. What did the buffalo say to his kid when he went to work? Bison.

32. What kind of shoes do frogs wear? Open toed.

33. What is the definition of a farmer? Someone is good in their field.

34. Why do bananas have to put on sunscreen? They might peel.

35. Who took the frog's car? It was toad.

36. Why don't ducks tell jokes while they are flying? Because they would quack up.

37. What did the house wear to the party? Address.

38. What runs around a soccer field but never moves? A fence.

39. How do you organize a space party? Planet.

40. What planet is like a circus? Saturn, it has three rings!

41. Why did the student eat his homework? The teacher said it was a piece of cake.

42. What do you call a car that never sleeps? Cargo!

43. When does it rain money? When there is a change in the weather.

44. Why should you never use a dull pencil? It's pointless.

45. What button can't unbutton? Your belly button.

46. How do you communicate with a fish? You drop it a line.

47. Why don't lobsters share? Because they are shellfish.

48. What prize do you get for putting your phone on vibrate? The no-bell prize.

49. What happened after David had his ID stolen? We had to call him Dav.

50. What did the bee say to the flower? Hi, bud!

51. Why does Where's Waldo wear stripes? He doesn't want to be spotted.

52. What do you call the King's rabbit? The hare to the throne.

53. How do you mend a broken jack o' lantern? With a pumpkin patch.

54. What do you call an avid gardener? Herb.

55. What are sailors' favourite fruits? Navel oranges.

56. What building has the most stories? A Library!

57. What did one eye say to the other? Between us, something smells.

58. Why was the cat afraid of the tree? Because of its bark!

59. Why don't trees use the train? They can never decide on a root.

60. How do you cut the ocean in half? With a sea saw!

61. Why did the strawberry cross the road? His mother was in a jam!

62. Why do bees have sticky hair? They use honeycombs.

63. What has no legs but can do a split? A banana.

64. What did zero say to 8? Nice belt.

65. What bow cannot be tied? A rainbow.

66. What did the pancake say to the baseball player? Batter up!

67. What do you call a grandmother who tells jokes? A gram cracker!

68. Where should you go if your dog is missing? The lost and hound.

69. Where do kittens go on their class trip? To the meowseum.

70. What do owls say when they're introduced? Howl do you do?

71. What falls down but never gets hurt? Snow!

72. What lies at the bottom of the ocean and twitches? A nervous wreck.

73. What is the biggest room in the world? Room for improvement.

74. What do sharks say when something radical happens? Jawsome!

75. What is smarter than a talking bird? A spelling bee!

76. How can you tell the ocean is friendly? It waves.

77. What is the best way to raise a child? In an elevator.

78. What do you call a hippopotamus with no bottom? A hippo-bottomless

79. What did the fork say to the spoon? Who's that sharp guy next to you?

80. Why did the banana go to the doctor? He wasn't peeling well

81. What event do spiders love to attend? Webbings.

82. What kind of shoes do private investigators wear? Sneak-ers.

83. Why didn't the leopard go on vacation? He couldn't find the right spot.

84. What do you get when you cross a pig with a Christmas tree? A porcupine.

85. Why is a pancake like the sun? Because it rises in the yeast and rests in the vest.

86. Why was the tomato blushing? Because he saw the salad dressing!

87. How did dinosaurs decorate their bedroom? With rep-tiles!

88. What do clouds wear under their clothes? Thunderwear!

89. What did the tree say to the wind? "Leaf" me alone.

Laffy Taffy jokes always come through when you need to crack your friends' ribs. This compilation has some of the best jokes to share to brighten the mood of your loved ones.

