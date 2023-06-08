A young Russian man lost his life in a tragic shark attack on a beach in Egypt, and many witnessed it

Reports claim the man was 23 and that his girlfriend was swimming with him at the time but managed to get away

Footage of the tragic event has been circulating, showing the terror that many witnessed that day

News reports reveal that a young man from Russia who was on holiday in Egypt lost his life when a shark attacked him in front of a group of tourists.

Tourists visiting the popular Egyptian resort of Hurghada watched a man get eaten alive by a shark just meters from a crowded beach. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

It is not every day that you hear of a shark attack, and while we know they happen, the fear the news of one brings is alarming. Shark attacks in Egypt are not common, but they do happen.

23-year-old Russian man dies in tragic shark attack in Egypt

The attack took place at the popular Egyptian resort of Hurghada. Yahoo!News reports that Russian authorities identified the young man as 23-year-old V. Popov, who was on holiday in Egypt at the time of the attack.

“A Russian died as a result of the shark attack. The victim was 23-year-old V. Popov. Vladimir Popov is a freelance illustrator living outside Moscow.”

MYC News shared that horrific videos of the shark attack are circulating, showing the man losing his life to a monstrous shark in front of a large group of people.

The deceased's girlfriend was swimming with him at the time, and she was lucky to have gotten away. Footage shows the woman crying hysterically, reported Daily Best.

Condolence goes out to the young man's family, friends and loved ones, and strength to those who witnessed the tragic event.

Beloved Plett shark attack victim Kimon Bisogno mourned globally

In related news, Briefly News reported that a Cape Town restauranteur, Kimon Bisogno, was brutally killed in a shark attack in Plettenberg Bay on Sunday, 24 September. Tributes flooded in since the tragic accident.

Bisogno went out for a swim at the central beach in Plettenberg Bay on Sunday morning when a great white shark mauled her in front of her 5-year-old daughter.

Rescue personnel from the National Sea Rescue Institute attempted to save Bisogno, but the shark attack was so brutal that little could have been done to save the young mom.

Source: Briefly News