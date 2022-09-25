Beaches in Plettenberg Bay were closed on Sunday morning after a woman was attacked by a shark

The Bitou municipality and the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) confirmed that a woman believed to be 39 years old was killed by a shark

Authorities have warned beachgoers, especially in the Plettenberg Bay and southern Cape coastline, to exercise caution

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The Bitou municipality and the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) have confirmed that a woman believed to be aged 39 was attacked by a shark early Sunday morning.

A woman died on Sunday after being attacked by a shark at Plettenberg Bay. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The authorities had to close down the Plettenberg Bay beach after a call about the attack.

According to TimesLIVE, NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the police were called early Sunday morning following reports of a shark attack at central beach. Upon arrival, the NSRI found the body of a Cape Town woman and pulled it to the beach. The statement read:

"This sadly follows a fatal shark incident at the central beach on Sunday morning. NSRI Plettenberg Bay and the police were activated at 7:53 am following reports of a shark incident at central beach.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"The sea rescue craft Eric Stratford was launched. On arrival on the scene, the body of what is believed to be a 39-year-old female from Cape Town was recovered from the water and brought to the beach."

Lambion added that the police have taken over the case, and an n inquest docket has been opened.

Mpumalanga woman shot & killed in front of commuters allegedly by boyfriend, police condemn killing

Briefly News also reported that a 37-year-old woman was gunned down in front of commuters while on her way to work on Thursday, 22 September. Her alleged killer then turned the gun on himself at his father’s house.

Mpumalanga police said the firearm was found next to the body of Phinda Matlaka, 42, he allegedly shot his girlfriend, Shirley Hassan.

Police Spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the incident occurred in the full view of people en route to work and schools, according to TimesLIVE. Mohlala said the victim and the alleged suspect were declared dead by emergency personnel.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News