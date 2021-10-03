Watford Spanish boss Xisco Munoz has been relieved of his duties as coach of the Vicarage Road outfit

The Hornets have lost six games in all competitions this season, managing to win only two which put them in 14th position

Munoz was employed at the club in December 2020 and helped with qualification into the Premier League

Xisco Munoz has been sacked as Watford manager following their poor strings of results in the Premier League this season, Sky Sports, BBC.

Watford's poor season so far

The Hornets have only managed to acquire seven points from seven matches this season, recording two wins and a draw.

Watford boss Xisco Munoz has been sacked after poor strings of results this season. Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Images

The victories came against Aston Villa on the opening day of the season while the other was against newcomers Norwich City.

Watford were also dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Championship side Stoke City in the third round last month.

Munoz's side were defeated by Leeds United at Elland Road at the weekend by 1-0 which leaves them 14th on the league standing.

The Spaniard replaced Vladimir Ivic in December 2020 as he helped Watford gain promotion back to the elite division from the Championships.

The statement released by the club

After the sacking of Munoz, Watford released an official statement:

"The board feels recent performances strongly indicate a negative trend at a time when team cohesion should be visibly improving.

"The Hornets will always be grateful to Xisco for the part he played in securing last season's promotion and wish him well for his future career in football.

"No further club comment will be available until the imminent announcement of a new head coach."

