A TikTok video showed the school spirit at South African schools, where students gathered to deliver their war cries

Online users were touched by the moving display of unity among various rugby boys' schools in the country, including Paul Roos Gymnasium and more

The video showing a collection of iconic war cry gatherings by South African boys' schools left some people feeling emotional

A TikTok video showed the way South African rugby schools demonstrate unity among the students. The video includes an audio of a touching gwijo that a boys' school sang.

South African boys' school left South Africa moved with their touching war cry. Image: Jill Ferry Photography / Getty Images / @rugbypass / TikTok

The video showing different schools getting together for rugby rallies received more than 20,000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who were raving about how the schools represented the South African spirit.

South African schools' war cries go viral

In a video by @rugbypass on TikTok, several South African schools, including Paul Roos Gymnasium, Paarl Boys High and Grey College, were included in a compilation of iconic war cry gatherings for rugby. One school was singing a moving song with the lyrics "Siyazalana", which translates to we are all related. The video highlighted the unity among the student bodies of the various schools. Watch the videos of the schools below:

Paul Roos Gymnasium is one of the top Springbok producers in SA and was included in the compilation by Rugby Pass. Image: Paul Roos / Facebook

SA school war cry goes global

Several boys' schools often go viral for showing off their school spirit. One school went viral in South Africa after it delivered a jaw-dropping performance at a sports event. Their performance was so impressive that they made it to an overseas radio station, where hosts from New Zealand were amazed by their sense of unity.

Boys' schools highlight SA spirit

Many people commented on the video on the compilation of the boys' schools, and were full of praise. Netizens remarked that the video was an example of how closely connected South Africans are. Read the comments below:

Noms Toto said:

"We are indeed one big family “Siyazalana”❤️❤"

Dalene Nash 🇿🇦 wrote:

"South Africa has the best everything."

Rose Roodt commented:

"Could not have used a better song to explain the South African Spirit 🔥👌#Sondela 🖤"

KushGod (KG) added:

"This song hits hard 🥺🥺. basically means 'we are all related, we are siblings'"

Amely 🌟 cheered:

"The energy and vibe of South African schools are on another level! Always exciting to see."

Bele applauded:

"This chant will always be top tier."

t. was pleased:

"The song Sondela could have not came back at a better time thanks guys this is what SA is supposed to be."

mighty Fizz was moved:

"We birth each other, my mother's child 🥰"

Elizabeth was impressed:

"South African schools bring the heat with their unique vibes and energy🔥"

