Veteran musician and producer Chicco Twala was pleased with the remake of his iconic song I Need Some Money

An international producer and DJ, Mia Moretti, remixed the song and posted about on her Instagram

Chicco said that he liked the way DJ Mia Moretti remade one of his iconic songs and also mentioned that he doesn't know her

Chicco Twala speaks on his song being remixed. Image: @zimojalezinto, @miamoretti

The veteran musician Chicco Twala has broken his silence regarding one of his iconic songs, I Need Some Money, being remixed by an international artist.

Chicco Twala is happy with the remake of his song

Mzansi's legendary record producer Chicco Twala has made headlines again after he revealed that popular TV presenter and DJ Lamiez Holworthy is his biological daughter.

Recently, the star responded to the remake of one of his iconic songs, I Need Some Money, which was remixed by a Los Angeles-based DJ and produced by Mia Moretti.

According to The Citizen, Chicco is very pleased and impressed with the remake of one of his classics, but he also stated that he doesn't know the artist who did this remix.

He said:

"It sounds good, I think it’s good for the US and Europe market, she knows her audience. Even movies have used my music. The likes of Phat Girls and Hotel Rwanda, I feel honoured by this.

"I wouldn’t say I don’t get appreciation from home. Charity begins at home and the people at home have made me the person I am today. Obviously, the international recognition comes after that."

Mia Moretti also shared a sample of the remix she did on her Instagram page and wrote:

"TAP TAP IF YOU NEED SOME MONEY. ITS AFRO-DISCO-BUBBLE-GUM-BOOGIE-SUMMER TIME. I NEED SOME MONEY with the one and only #CHICCO is out now, everywhere."

See the post below:

