A video of a massive car being pulled from the arch of a wheel car got Mzansi social media users saying they would have burned the car to the ground. A young man served soft life goals when he shared a video while cooking and enjoying a meal for one at Res. A video of a vibey white teacher jiving to an Amapiano song got people talking.

A teacher from Pretoria high school showed off some impressive dance moves in a video that has gone viral on social media. Mzansi loved a TikTok video of a groovy teacher dancing with her students.

A massive snake was removed from the arch of a car's wheel. A student is living his best life at Res, and a white teacher vibes to an Amapiano song. Image: UGC

1. Massive snake gets pulled from the wheel arch of a car: Viral video has thousands of SA people screaming

Snakes are a big no for many people. So, when Mzansi peeps saw men pulling a massive snake from the wheel arch of a car, they swiftly removed themselves from the situation.

Not only are snakes seen as a bad omen in many African cultures, but they are also just generally creepy and scary to many people.

Twitter page @VehicleTrackerz shared the video showing two men pulling the huge snake out of the car's body. That thing must have been at least two meters long!

2. Young man enjoying life at res as he cooks while sleeping has Mzansi peeps amused: “Soft life”

A carefree young man living his best life at res had South African netizens laughing out loud.

A video shared by TikTok user @asivemats94 shows him lying flat on his stomach on a bed as he stirs a pot cooking on a one-plate stove on the floor.

He stirs what appears to be rice in the pot before he closes the lid and takes an aggressive bite from a sausage he had on a nearby plate. The young man puts the remaining sausage back and gets comfortable on in bed as he sleeps.

3. Video of teacher jiving to amapiano goes viral, the people of Mzansi can’t get enough of the mlungu’s vibe

A Mzansi TikTok star, and high school teacher, left citizens screaming over a clip of her getting her groove on to a vibey amapiano track. White folk are stepping up their groove game.

If there is one thing that unites the people of Mzansi, even in times of total devastation, it is music and dance. So, clips like this really bring that Rainbow Nation feels when it is needed most.

TikTok user Mrs Bullock has over 134k followers, who all love her energy. She recently posted a clip of herself jiving to amapiano, which clocked an impressive 293k views.

4. White teacher unites Mzansi with heartwarming dance for students

A Pretoria High School for Girls' teacher is winning hearts on the internet after a TikTok video of her dancing to Salary Salary by Robot Boii did the social rounds on Friday.

High School pupils surrounded and recorded her as she unleashed her vibey facial expressions while moving to the song. The young teacher impressed people online, and most joked that she understood the assignment.

Mzansi commented that she exemplified what a good teacher should be with her openness by relating to students beyond the classroom.

5. Vibey teacher dancing with happy pupils in fun video has SA peeps digging the grooviness: "Loving it"

A vibey teacher got netizens worldwide into a groovy mood when she danced with her happy students outside class.

The lit teacher goes by misstembie and shared the infectious TikTok with her thousands of followers. The clip she shared went viral and has clocked over 1.8 million views on the popular platform.

The video is quite grand in scale because it involves many students standing around the perimeter of the classrooms in the area. A few of them step into the centre as the woman moves forward and vibes along with them.

