Social media has definitely kept the people of Mzansi entertained with its antics this week. From an awesomely inspiring Pretoria high school teacher to just your average res student living their best simple life, it has been interesting.

Mzansi social media was lit this week and we caught all the action. Image: TikTok / @mihle.za and @asivemats94

Here are some of the top Briefly News stories that had our readers laughing, crying, overflowing with pride and all the feels. Take a look:

white teacher unites Mzansi with heart-warming dance for students: “A slight glimpse of a South Africa we want”

A Pretoria High School for Girls' teacher is winning hearts on the internet after a TikTok video of her dancing to Salary Salary by Robot Boii did the social rounds.

High School pupils surrounded and recorded her as she unleashed her vibey facial expressions while moving to the song. The young teacher impressed people online, and most joked that she understood the assignment.

Video of teacher jiving to amapiano goes viral, the people of Mzansi can’t get enough of the mlungu’s vibe

The same woman left citizens screaming over a clip of her getting her groove on to a vibey amapiano track. White folk are stepping up their groove game.

Mrs Bullock has over 134k followers, who all love her energy. She recently posted a clip of herself jiving to amapiano, which clocked an impressive 293k views.

Young man enjoying life at res as he cooks while sleeping in video has Mzansi peeps amused: “Soft life”

A carefree young man living his best life at res had South African netizens laughing out loud.

A video shared by TikTok user @asivemats94 shows him lying flat on his stomach on a bed as he stirs a pot cooking on a one-plate stove on the floor.

Man shares experience tasting cow heels for the 1st time, SA peeps adore the positive reaction: “Killed it”

A man shared his experience of tasting cow heels for the first time, and South Africans loved the enthusiastic reaction he gave while eating the familiar food.

@yungearn sat in his car while doing it and had some other popular Mzansi foods to eat, such as dombolo (dumplings) and chakalaka. The TikTok video had peeps from across the country interested in suggesting more things for the good-spirited gent to try out.

Man says it’s “time to move out” after sharing Sunday dish, SA cracks jokes: “Carrot multiply by carrot”

A man hilariously disappointed by his brother's coking took to the socials to share that it was "time to move out" from home.

@msivana_ was quick to add hilarious commentary to the humorous Twitter post that peeps couldn't stop talking about. He couldn't believe the dish that was placed in front of him by tweeting:

"What on earth is this? "

Source: Briefly News